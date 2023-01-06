The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now

New goals, same budget? This January, Costco has deals to help you kick-start your 2023 resolutions with lighter options for the whole family. Whether you're looking to cut back on sugar, eat more plant-based foods, or take part in Dry January, Costco has all the snacks and staples you need at better-than-ever prices. This month, you'll find breakfast, lunch, and dessert solutions to help you keep your budget and health goals in check. Most of these deals last until January 22, so be sure to snag them while you can!

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Costco

Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22)

If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt

Costco

Deal: $13.49 (-$4.50 until 1/22)

This creamy, subtly-sweet yogurt is packed with protein for the perfect breakfast to start off the year. Top it with granola and fruit or blend it into a smoothie for extra protein and probiotics. With flavors like Monterey Strawberry, Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon, Wild Blueberry, and Willamette Raspberry, you can keep changing up your morning routine while still sticking to your goals.

Impossible Plant-Based Burger Patties

Costco

Deal: $14.99 (-$5 until 1/22)

Thinking about testing more plant-based recipes in the new year? These faux burger patties are here to help. These plant patties cook like ground beef and offer the same satiating burger flavor, plus 19 grams of protein. Load them up with your favorite toppings, and your burger nights will never know the difference.

Honey Nut Cheerios Cereal

Costco

Deal: $8.59 (-$2.40 until 1/22)

Sweet, crunchy, and hearty, Honey Nut Cheerios are a breakfast staple for a reason. The gluten-free cereal is made with real honey and whole-grain oats, making for a delicious start to the day (or a satisfying late-night snack). Throw it into a trail mix for on-the-go snacking, or whip up a batch of these No-Bake Cereal Cookies for an easy lunchbox treat.

Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

Costco

Deal: $11.39 (-$2.60 until 1/15)

Creamy, rich, and completely dairy-free, this plant-based milk is made with organic rolled oats for a smooth consistency and slightly sweet flavor. Use it as a coffee creamer, "milk" in a bowl of your favorite (discounted) cereal, or a creamy addition to your smoothies. This deal only runs for half the month, so make sure to grab a 6-count case on your next Costco run.

Yoplait Original Low-Fat Yogurt

Costco

Deal: $10.19 (-$3.30 until 1/22)

This 24-count pack of low-fat yogurts has a flavor for everyone, with options like peach, strawberry, and french vanilla. These single-serving snacking cups are a great source of calcium and vitamin A, making them an easy lunchbox addition you can feel good about.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers

Costco

Deal: $9.49 (-$3.50 until 1/22)

Made with a nut and seed-flour blend, these plant-based crackers are ready to scoop up your favorite dips or star on your next charcuterie board. With a delicious oven-baked flavor and crunchy texture, you'd never guess that these crackers are gluten-free. Don't miss this 2-pack deal for under $10.

Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats Cereal

Costco

Deal: $8.49 (-$4 until 1/22)

Before you send the kids off to school, serve them up a hearty bowl of cereal they'll actually want to eat. These frosted wheat nuggets have just enough sweetness to make them irresistible, but also deliver plenty of fiber and whole grains to satisfy hunger all morning.

Hint Flavored Water

Costco

Deal: $14.89 (-$2.70 until 2/12)

If you're looking for a substitute to get you through Dry January (or just a way to stay hydrated through the dry winter months), give these tasty flavored waters a try. This 15-count variety pack of no-sugar, no-calorie drinks is on sale all the way through the middle of February, so you can keep your good habits going through the start of 2023.

Jimmy Dean Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin

Costco

Deal: $14.49 (-$4.50 until 1/22)

For a hearty meal that's ready in minutes, this breakfast sandwich is the answer. The fan-favorite Jimmy Dean's Delights have a lightened-up version of the classic sausage, egg, and cheese, featuring a fluffy, whole-grain English muffin, turkey sausage, and cage-free egg whites. With 16 grams of protein, you can't go wrong with this easy and satisfying option.

Columbus Italian Dry Salame

Costco

Deal: $14.69 (-$4.30 until 1/22)

Switch up your sandwich game in the new year with this delicious reduced-sodium salami. Flavored with California red wine and a hint of garlic, these cold cuts would make a tasty addition to any charcuterie board or could be the star of the show in Chef John's top-rated Salami Bread.