The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November

The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.

Fresh Gourmet Crispy Onions

Costco

Deal: $4.79 ($2.20 off until 11/13)

Your green bean casserole is calling! Save yourself the time and mess of frying on Thanksgiving and opt for a big bag of these crispy onions. Use any leftovers in salads, on top of soup, or to add major crunch to burgers! Act fast though, because these are only on sale until mid-month.

Swanson Chicken Broth

Costco

Deal: $7.29 ($2.60 off until 11/20)

Speaking of Thanksgiving dinner, you're going to want to have chicken broth on hand to keep everything moist, especially if you're prepping dishes in advance then reheating. This 12-pack will keep your pantry stocked and your family full all winter long.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies

Costco

Deal: $10.99 ($5.00 off until 11/20)

For those nights you can't be bothered to cook, this freezer find will come to the rescue. The homestyle pot pies feature a flaky, buttery crust surrounding a creamy filling chock full of chicken, and for most of the month they're discounted by almost a third (and yes, we know they're a little over $10, but bear with us for this deal!)

Sonoma Gourmet Roasted Garlic

Costco

Deal: $9.35 ($2.80 off until 11/13)

High quality tomato sauce is a pantry staple year-round, but this Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce will certainly come in hand for all kinds of comforting casseroles in colder winter weather.

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars

Costco

Deal: $9.99 ($4.10 off until 11/20)

These organic layered fruit bars are an easy way to add a treat to your little ones' lunchboxes. With three flavors—raspberry lemonade, strawberry banana, and pineapple passionfruit—this pack will keep everyone happy.

Snack Factory White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel Crisps

Costco

Deal: $5.84 ($2.00 off until 11/13)

With a white chocolate and peppermint coating, these pretzel crisps taste like the holidays! You could easily serve them as a dessert or use them to supplement homemade cookie platters, but with a taste this good, we can't guarantee they'll make it to Christmas.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix

Costco

Deal: $5.69 ($2.40 off until 11/20)

What better way to kick off the chillier seasons than with a bulk box of hot cocoa? This 50-pack of Swiss Miss will keep pantries stocked and bellies warm all winter long.

Heavenly Hunks Organic Dark Chocolate Oatmeal

Costco

Deal: $8.18 ($3.00 off until 11/13)

Made with organic oats and dark chocolate chunks, these gluten-free and vegan cookies are the perfect snack or lunchbox addition, but we wouldn't blame you if you snuck in a few for breakfast, too.

Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar

Costco

Deal: $6.99 ($2.50 off until 11/20)

A 6-pack of these Swiss milk chocolate and honey-almond nougat bars will help you get ahead of stocking stuffers this year. And at just over $1 per bar, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on Toblerone.

Popcorners White Cheddar Flavor

Costco

Deal: $5.84 ($2.50 off until 11/13)

Crunchy, salty, and cheesy, pick up a bag of these white cheddar-flavored popped corn snacks and thank us later. But be warned: once you start, it's hard to stop.

Utah Truffles Mint Truffles

Costco

Deal: $8.18 ($3.00 off until 11/13)

Chocolate and mint are the unofficial power couple of the holiday season, and in these rich Belgian truffles, they pair perfectly. Put out a bowl of these chocolates for guests and watch the compliments roll in.