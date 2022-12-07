The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.

Costco has discounted everything you need for charcuterie boards, cookie platters, and (practically) everything you need to make hearts merry and bellies full this holiday season. We scoured Costco's website for the best sales (so you don't have to), and here are our top picks for the deals you should be taking advantage of this month.

Cello Variety Pack, Premium Sliced Cheeses

Deal: $12.99 for 2 pounds ($3 off through 12/20)

This value pack of cracker-cut cheeses was practically made for your holiday party charcuterie boards. For under $13 (what I typically spend on one to two kinds of cheese at the grocery store), you can get 32 pieces of sharp aged Cheddar, mild Jarlsberg, creamy Havarti, and nutty Dutch Gouda.

Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Sampler Platter

Deal: 24 ounces for $13.19 ($2.50 off through 1/1)

Complete your Christmas charcuterie board with this sample platter of everyone's favorite European cured meats. There's something for everyone with six classic charcuterie selections: peppered salami, Calabrese salami, chorizo, Genoa salami, Italian dry salami, and sweet soppressata.

Nestle Abuelita Hot Chocolate Drink Tablets

Deal: 24-count for $10.39 ($2.10 off through 1/1)

Real hot cocoa aficionados know that these Mexican hot chocolate tablets are the best on the market (Don't believe me? Just read our taste test!). In addition to real cocoa powder, they feature a subtle hint of cinnamon-sugar that adds just enough spice to make the final product extra warm and comforting.

DaVinci Classic Syrup, Caramel

Deal: $5.89 for 25 ounces ($1.10 off through 1/1)

There are a ton of varieties of DaVinci's beloved flavored syrups on sale at Costco this month. These premium syrups are the ones many coffee shops and baristas use for their specialty drinks, so if you're looking to level up your at-home coffee game (and perhaps got a new coffee machine on Black Friday), pick up a few flavors this month.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares, Peppermint Bark Collection

Deal: $13.49 for 21 ounces ($3.50 off through 12/24)

Hello, stocking stuffers! These individually packaged squares of Peppermint Bark & Dark Peppermint Bark not only make great stocking stuffers but are also a perfect addition to any cookie plate. Or, chop them up and add them to your holiday cookies alongside chocolate chips. If your family doesn't love peppermint-chocolate, Ghiradelli's Premium Assortment is also on sale.

Holiday Cheer Tower of Sweets

Deal: $29.99 ($10 off through 12/25)

A bunch of holiday gift baskets are on discount from their already unbeatable prices at Costco. This $30 Tower of Sweets features a staggering five-tier tower of treats filled with everyone's favorite sweets like Lindt Lindor truffles, chocolate brownies, dark chocolate-covered marshmallows, Tutti Frutti hard candies, mini spice cookies, and a lot more! The perfect one-and-done holiday or hostess gift.

David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin

Deal: $29.99 ($10 off through 12/25)

Another great host gift option is this holiday cookie tin from the ever-popular David's Cookies. With 24 fresh-baked cookies in three flavors (Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Chocolate Chunk), there are enough sweets to spread some serious holiday cheer. The best part? This $30 gifting tin includes shipping and handling and the cookies are baked the same day they're shipped — so you can rest easy knowing they'll as fresh as can be when they arrive.

Hidden Valley Ranch Homestyle Seasoning

Deal: $9.69 for 20 ounces ($3.30 off through 12/11)

This gigantic H.V.R. shaker is the perfect stocking stuffer for the ranch lover in your life. Or, keep it in the pantry for easy dips, simple sides, and of course, snack mixes and more snack mixes.

Traditional Chex Mix

Deal: $6.49 for 40 ounces ($2.50 off through 12/25)

Speaking of snack mixes, 'tis the season for snacking, especially when you have a full house of holiday guests. Luckily, this 40-ounce value bag of traditional Chex mix is just the ticket to keep guests of all ages happy. Or, package it up in cute holiday bags and use it as a stocking stuffer — no one will be the wiser.

Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn, 3-Count

Deal: $23.99 for three 24-ounce bags ($9 off through 12/24)

Speaking of snacking, this gourmet popcorn is sure to delight any and all guests. Popcornopolis' Zebra Popcorn features fresh-popped corn in a crunchy caramel coating with stripes of white and dark chocolate. Serve this on your holiday dessert table, or decant it into holiday tins for an easy edible gift. And if you don't believe me, just read the over 1,600 5-star reviews the snack has on Costco's website.

The Original Poppers Brand Cream Cheese Jalapeños

Deal: $10.49 for 52 ounces ($3.50 off through 1/1)

If you're seeking easy, crowd-pleasing apps, look no further than these jalapeño poppers. They're not only on sale but also make for the perfect pass-around for all your holiday parties. Serve with a little ranch dip (from the aforementioned ranch shaker) and your holiday apps are sorted.

LaCroix Curate Commemorative Collection Sparkling Water

Deal: $12.99 for 24 cans ($2.00 off through 1/1)

Looking for something special to toast with that's non-alcoholic? Whether you're seeking a festive zero-proof drink or something that lets the kids get in on the celebration, this variety pack of LaCroix's Curate Collection features three delectable flavors of sparkling water: Pineapple Strawberry, Blackberry Cucumber, and Cherry Lime.