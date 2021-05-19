12 Thrive Market Products Under $10 to Stock Up on for Quick-Fix Meals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Known for "wholesome food at wholesale prices," think of Thrive Market as a combo of Costco, Amazon, and Whole Foods. The online, membership-only shop sells more than 6,000 organic, non-GMO, and healthyish products at about 25 to 50 percent cheaper than suggested retail price. While you can buy select meats and produce, pantry staples, snacks, and other shelf-stable items are where Thrive really, well, thrives.

A $60 yearly membership or a $10 monthly membership allows you to fill your e-cart with goodies. (At the same time, you'll be giving back. The company grants a $0 membership to a veteran, first responder, student, teacher, or low-income family for each new sign up.) Stressed about getting your money's worth? The retailer guarantees their yearly membership will pay for itself. For example, if you only saved $30 over your 12 months, they'll automatically refund you the difference, or $30, in Thrive Market credit if you renew.

We get it: The initial investment is heftier than making a Trader Joe's or Target run. But once you're in, there are some serious deals to be found and to be delivered right to your doorstep.

Read on for 12 super-affordable staples from Thrive Market. Then, check out how to put them to tasty use in a majorly budget-friendly three-day Thrive Market menu:

rao's marinara on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce Scented with garlic, basil, and oregano, Ina Garten's go-to pasta sauce is one of the best recipe starters for any meal of the day. "I use this on everything — pasta, veggies, pizza — it's great," one Thrive Market member says. Buy it: $7.49, thrivemarket.com Rightrice spanish rice on a white background Credit: Thrive Market RightRice Spanish Rice No need to gather handfuls of seasonings for this surprisingly high-protein rice. The lentil flour, chickpea flour, pea fiber, and rice flour "rice" is already spiced nicely with chili pepper, parsley, and a blend of vegetable powders. Buy it: $3.99, thrivemarket.com divina fig spread on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Divina Fig Spread Ideal as part of an epic charcuterie board or slathered anywhere you might use jelly or jam, this four-ingredient spread has "great fig flavor and texture. It's good on toast or stirred into oatmeal," according to one Thrive Market shopper. Buy it: $4.99, thrivemarket.com The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread on a white background Credit: Thrive Market The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread Speaking of toast, this eight-serving take-and-bake bread can be served alongside breakfast, as a base for a lunch sandwich, or sliced and dipped into everything from hummus to tapenade. Buy it: $4.79, thrivemarket.com fix and fogg peanut butter on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Fix & Fogg Peanut Butter, Coffee and Maple Or you can dress up that bread (or bagels, crackers, pitas, biscuits, and oats) with some of this next-level peanut butter. Real roasted coffee, Vermont maple syrup, and sea salt make this "peanut butter 2.0," "perfectly balanced...and the amount of sugar is surprisingly low!" rave Thrive Market members. Buy it: $7.99, thrivemarket.com bob's red mill rolled oats on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats Mixed into smoothies, cookies, or pancake batter, and as a quick and healthy meal option on its own, this 15-serving bag of oats will keep you well-fueled for quite some time. Buy it: $6.29, thrivemarket.com thrive market riced cauliflower on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Thrive Market Organic Riced Cauliflower Why make a mess of your kitchen blitzing up your own cauliflower when it's this affordable and easy to just buy it by the bag? One Thrive Market member says, "The taste is wonderful. The convenience is wonderful...I like using this in fried 'rice' with a scrambled egg stirred in." Buy it: $2.49, thrivemarket.com Eden Foods Organic Garbanzo Beans on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Eden Foods Organic Garbanzo Beans One of the many lessons of the pandemic: canned beans are always a good investment. For bean dips, in soups or salads, or simply roasted as a snack, these garbanzos have earned more than 150 five-star reviews. Buy it: $2.29, thrivemarket.com Yai's Thai Green Thai Coconut Curry on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Yai's Thai Green Thai Coconut Curry For those nights your favorite Thai restaurant is closed, this speedy sauce can act as a delightful stand-in. Mix the vegan coconut milk-based recipe with beans, chicken, tofu, or shrimp and serve over rice, or try it as a tasty soup base. Buy it: $6.99, thrivemarket.com Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Garlic Alfredo Sauce on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Garlic Alfredo Sauce Toss it with pasta, spoon it on as a pizza sauce, or simply dunk in some breadsticks, this shockingly dairy-free sauce gets its silky texture from cashew butter and its cheese-like flavor from nutritional yeast. "So quick, easy and absolutely delicious," a fan comments. "I feed it to my family and they have no idea it's all clean ingredients!" Buy it: $7.99, thrivemarket.com Tessemae's Pantry Buffalo Ranch Dressing and Marinade on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Tessemae's Pantry Buffalo Ranch Dressing and Marinade Punch up any plain protein or a big salad with this versatile chicken wing-inspired dressing and marinade. The only potential issue, according to one fan: the package size! "Y'all need to make this in bigger bottles!" Another Thrive Market member loves it as a dip for pretzels and veggies or a drizzle on pizza. (We're already dreaming about a buffalo ranch barbecue chicken pie!) Buy it: $5.49, thrivemarket.com Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna on a white background Credit: Thrive Market Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna For tuna salads, pasta tosses, and more, this sustainably-sourced pantry staple can act as a terrific source of protein when you're in a hurry or are in the mood for something different than the standard chicken breasts or ground beef. Buy it: $3.79, thrivemarket.com

3-Day Budget-Friendly Thrive Market Meal Plan

Mix and match these products in this fast, satisfying, and good-for-you menu. You'll need to pull a few bonus ingredients from your pantry, refrigerator, or freezer, but you'll recognize all of the main components from the dozen Thrive Market products above.

Day 1

Breakfast: Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats + Divina Fig Spread (add cup of Greek yogurt on the side)

Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats + Divina Fig Spread (add cup of Greek yogurt on the side) Lunch: The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread + Tessemae's Pantry Buffalo Ranch Dressing and Marinade + Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna

The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread + Tessemae's Pantry Buffalo Ranch Dressing and Marinade + Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna Dinner: Thrive Market Organic Brown Rice Penne + Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Garlic Alfredo Sauce (add chicken or shrimp and broccoli)

Day 2

Breakfast: The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread + Fix & Fogg Coffee and Maple Peanut Butter (add sliced banana)

The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread + Fix & Fogg Coffee and Maple Peanut Butter (add sliced banana) Lunch: RightRice Spanish Rice + Eden Foods Organic Garbanzo Beans (add roasted veggies)

RightRice Spanish Rice + Eden Foods Organic Garbanzo Beans (add roasted veggies) Dinner: Thrive Market Organic Brown Rice Penne + Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce (add side salad)

Day 3

Breakfast: Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats + Fix & Fogg Coffee and Maple Peanut Butter (add berries)

Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats + Fix & Fogg Coffee and Maple Peanut Butter (add berries) Lunch: Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce + The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread (add eggs for DIY shakshuka)

Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce + The Essential Baking Co. Italian Take and Bake Bread (add eggs for DIY shakshuka) Dinner: Yai's Thai Green Thai Coconut Curry + Eden Foods Organic Garbanzo Beans + Thrive Market Organic Riced Cauliflower