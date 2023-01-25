Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides The Best Bacon Brands, According to Our Readers You voted for your favorite bacon to buy and we put the top 8 to the test to see which ones came out on top! By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Website Breana Lai Killeen, MPH, RD is a Chinese and Jewish chef and dietitian that has worked in all facets of the food world. She is a recipe developer, culinary nutritionist, and marketing specialist with 15-plus years of experience creating editorial and digital content for top food and kitchen brands. For 10 years, Breana was a food editor turned test kitchen and editorial operations manager for EatingWell Magazine where she oversaw the development, production, and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jesse Blanner/Allrecipes There is only one thing that gets me out of bed quicker than coffee and that's the smell of bacon. That distinct smoky aroma is simply mouthwatering. It's a classic pairing with eggs as a staple for breakfast but it's also the basis of a lot of other dishes, like these 9 Ultimate Bacon Recipes. At the store, there are so many options to choose from, but are they all the same? You voted on your favorites in our 2023 Community Choice Awards and we took the top 8 brands and tested them side by side to see which ones were the absolute best. How We Tested To start, we need to clarify that there are many types of bacon. The bacon most people think of immediately is smoked bacon, which is sliced strips of pork belly that are smoked, but there is also turkey bacon, slab bacon, pancetta (Italian bacon), and Canadian bacon (which is more like ham). For this tasting, we're sticking to smoked bacon. Bacon from 8 different brands was cooked on a wire rack set in a sheet pan in a 400 degree F oven until crispy, about 20 minutes. Each bacon was tried blind, i.e. without the tasters knowing which bacon was associated with which brand. Testers judged on flavor, texture, and saltiness. While many were very similar, here were the best bacon brands that stood out among the meaty crowd. Best Thick-Cut Bacon: McKenzie Country Classics Jesse Blanner/Allrecipes For those that like a hefty piece of bacon, thick-cut bacon is twice as thick as regular sliced bacon. Because of the thickness, it tends to be a bit chewier but it also delivers a smokier bite since there is more surface area for the smoke to absorb. Tasters loved the flavor of the McKenzie Country Classics Thick Cut Bacon better than other options because of its hint of maple syrup. Grab this bacon for a BLT. Best Sugar-Free Bacon: Applegate Naturals No Sugar Bacon Jesse Blanner/Allrecipes Made with just pork, water, salt, and celery powder, this bacon took top marks for having the best flavor without any added sugar. Applegate is known for humanely-raised meat and never using antibiotics, and they didn't disappoint with this bacon. Another bonus: this bacon had the least amount of sodium, though I wouldn't exactly call bacon a low-sodium food. Best Natural Bacon: Hormel Natural Choice Original Uncured Bacon Jesse Blanner/Allrecipes Made without any preservatives, nitrates, or nitrites, this bacon from Hormel is a great option for those looking to skip artificial ingredients. Tasters really liked the generous meat to fat ratio and the slight but not overpowering sweetness. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit