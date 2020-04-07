Must-Buy Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads at ALDI
While you can't go wrong topping your hot dog with mustard or dipping your fries in ketchup, if you're bored with standard condiments and sauces, then Aldi is here to the rescue. They have different products that pack in a flavor punch and elevate the components in your dish.
So, if you're looking for a few new ways to spice up your meats, fish, and veggies, here are four amazing choices (available year round) that you can pick up at Aldi:
Specially Selected Gourmet Three Cheese Vinaigrette Dressing
Made with three cheeses, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan, along with garlic, this savory dressing adds a bit of indulgence to your meal. You can use it on salads for a rich, creamy texture. We recommend serving it on greens with some nuts for crunch, grilled chicken, and tart Granny Smith apple slices. A bottle of Specially Selected Gourmet Three Cheese Vinaigrette Dressing costs $2.19.
Simply Nature Creamy Almond Butter
Almond butter can be considered a condiment in a way, since you can add it to sandwiches or mix it into satay sauce in place of peanut butter. If you want a smooth, fresh-tasting nut butter, this pick from Aldi is your best option. The deep flavor of the almonds and easy-to-spread nature is perfect for serving on toast, fruit, or eating with a spoon straight out of the jar. A jar of Simply Nature Creamy Almond Butter costs $4.99.
Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
This marinara sauce is refreshing and has great taste from the basil and other herbs. It's full of flavor, yet the texture is light, so it won't make your plate of pasta feel too weighed down. Use as a dip for warm bread, or enjoy on pasta with some Parmesan cheese! A jar of Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce costs $1.89.
Specially Selected Gourmet Garlic Vinaigrette
The next time you're preparing a savory salad, like a delicious Greek or bacon Cobb, grab this garlic vinaigrette dressing from Aldi. It has tons of garlicky flavor and is light in texture to pack on flavor for your salad greens and protein without making the dish feel too heavy and thick. A bottle of Specially Selected Gourmet Garlic Vinaigrette costs $2.19.
