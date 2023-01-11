The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money

What started out as a humble discount grocery store in Germany has turned into one of the biggest grocery chains in America with over 2,000 stores nationwide. I am, of course, talking about the one and only Aldi.

Aldi has a huge following across the United States with customers flocking to the store every Wednesday to discover the newest Aldi Finds, as well as heading there for their everyday needs like milk and eggs. Because of Aldi's different approach to grocery shopping, which includes "renting" carts for 25 cents, customers bagging their own groceries, and shelving items in the boxes they arrived in, Aldi is able to provide quality products at exceptionally low prices.

Over the years, customers may have noticed Aldi's selection growing as the grocery chain began to get more generic products that looked remarkably similar to the name-brand products they'd find at other stores. Nowadays, you can buy an Aldi-branded copycat that tastes (and looks) almost identical for nearly half the price as the name-brand counterpart.

If you're not sure which Aldi dupes are actually worth buying, you're in luck. As an Aldi superfan, I have compiled a list of the 10 Aldi products I always buy over the name brand. Here's what you should be adding to your list:

Note: Prices may vary depending on your store. All name-brand prices are from Walmart.

The Best Aldi Copycat Products

Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter

Price: $3.45

Compare to: Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter; $4.18

Irish butter is a top-tier choice for cooking and baking, but dishing out extra money for a stick of Kerrygold can be a hard pill to swallow. Luckily, Aldi's Irish butter is just as fantastic as Kerrygold, but at a lower price point. Just like Kerrygold, Aldi's Irish butter is made from the milk of grass-fed cows and it's imported from Ireland.

Aldi sells both sticks of Irish butter and spreadable Irish butter. As an added bonus, Aldi also sells Kerrygold Irish Cheddar cheese copycats as well in Mild, Vintage, and Mature flavors.

L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Price: $2.69

Compare to: Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls; $4.33

Hawaiian sweet rolls are such a treat. They're delicious on their own as dinner rolls, but they also make great sandwiches for party appetizers — who doesn't want ham and cheese sliders for picnics, game days, and other get-togethers? There's no need to pay the premium price for Kings Hawaiian when you can grab the Aldi version and no one will be the wiser.

Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies

Price: $1.99

Compare to: Girl Scouts Samoas; $5

I love supporting the Girl Scouts, but unless I freeze a bunch of boxes, I can't enjoy their delicious cookies all year round. That's why I buy the Aldi dupe whenever I'm craving the chocolatey-coconutty goodness of a Samoa cookie.

Not a Samoa fan? No problem, Aldi also sells a version of the Tagalong, too.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Rising Crust Pizza

Price: $4.99

Compare to: DiGiorno Rising Crust Pizza; $6.92

I'm a big fan of Aldi's take-and-bake fresh pizzas, but nothing beats the simplicity of having frozen pizzas stocked in your freezer. The Rising Crust pizza is so close to DiGiorno — it even comes in the same flavors: pepperoni, supreme, four cheese, and three meat.

If you prefer your pizzas a little cheesier, Aldi also has copycat versions of DiGiorno's Stuffed Crust pizza in pepperoni or three meat varieties.

Friendly Farms Tilts Greek Yogurt

Price: $1.19

Compare to: Chobani Flip Greek Yogurt; $1.38

Sure, sometimes you can find traditional Chobani Flips in the Aldi Finds section, but they're still sold at regular retail prices. So, I always pick up a couple of Friendly Farms Tilts in both the Crazy for Coconut and Key Lime Crunch flavors. They are nearly identical to Chobani's Almond Coco Loco and Key Lime Crumble Flips.

If you're in the market for other yogurt options, you'll also find Aldi-branded copycats for Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Yoplait, and The Greek Gods Yogurt.

Clancy's Kettle Chips

Price: $1.95

Compare to: Kettle Potato Chips; $3.28

Aldi's chip selection is pretty extensive — and they're basically all knock-offs of what you would find at a regular grocery store. I really love kettle-cooked chips when I'm craving something crunchy and these ones from Clancy's are really delicious. They come in four flavors — original, jalapeño, mesquite barbecue, and salt and vinegar — and are comparable to any name-brand kettle chip on the market for a fraction of the cost.

Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Strips

Price: $8.45

Compare to: Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips; $9.98

Chicken strips are a great meal on their own (and one your kids will constantly beg you for), but they're also a good base for other recipes. When you don't want to deal with fresh chicken, you can easily heat these up and add them to your recipes. There is even a Buffalo-flavored option if you want something spicy.

Kirkwood has a lot of great frozen chicken products — including chicken nuggets, chicken patties, and, one of my favorites, breaded chicken filets (aka Red Bag Chicken).

Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing

Price: $1.99

Compare to: Olive Garden Italian Dressing; $4.18

I could eat Olive Garden's salad dressing every day — and sometimes I do thanks to this Aldi knockoff. It's simply called Restaurant-Style Italian but I know it's what I would get at the OG with my meal — or at Walmart for a much higher price.

Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

Price: $2.29

Compare to: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn; $3.68

Aldi's snack section really is where you'll find the most dupes and they're truly all worth buying. I love Smartfood's White Cheddar Popcorn, so naturally, I grab a bag of Aldi's version whenever I'm there.

Some other great snack copycats include Lay's, Baked Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Fritos.

Happy Farms Spreadable Cheese Wedges

Price: $2.99

Compare to: The Laughing Cow Cheese Wedges; $3.46

Spreadable cheese is one of those easy lunchtime snacks that you can dress up in new ways every day. Whether you add it to crackers, chips, or veggies, it's a creamy, cheesy treat that you can look forward to. Aldi offers its spreadable cheese wedges in both a Swiss and pepper jack flavor — and the store has you covered with your favorite cracker dupes too (like Wheat Thins, Club, and Ritz).