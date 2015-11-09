7 Benefits of Canned vs. Fresh Salmon & Tuna

Fresh fish is delish. But when it comes to convenience, you can't beat canned.
By Carl Hanson Updated May 09, 2021
Photo by bd.weld

In fact, there are a bunch of reasons why canned tuna and salmon are often the smart choice over fresh:

Here's Why Canned Fish Can Be Better Than Fresh

1. Canned seafood is cheaper than fish steaks and fillets.

2. The salmon and tuna in cans are pre-cooked and often easier and quicker to work with.

3. Canned seafood stays fresh longer. Store a few cans in the pantry, and you'll always have quick meals on hand.

4. Fish from cans are more likely to have been wild-caught than farm-raised fish. Look on the label to be sure.

5. Canned fish may contain less mercury. That's because the fish are typically smaller and have absorbed less of the metal.

6. When packed in olive oil, canned fish offers additional omega-3s. Brain food!

7. Canned and fresh fish have essentially the same nutritional values. You're not giving up nutrients by opting for the can.

Let's get right to some of our favorite recipes. Add these top-rated fish cakes, casseroles, pastas, tostadas, and salads to your weekly dinner routine. They're a great and simple way to get healthy fish into your diet.

Zippy Tuna

"The mustard and horseradish gave this just the right amount of kick without being too spicy." -- Kristen B.

Photo by bd.weld

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

"About as good as tuna casserole can get. Not as easy as my mom's old soup-based recipe but well worth the extra steps." -- Obot77

Photo by Denise Sakaki

Nicoise-Style Tuna Salad with White Beans and Olives

"Fresh and lemon-y, the zest makes this salad sing." -- BGCITYKAT

Photo by naples 34102

Tuna Lime Tostadas

"Great recipe and virtually zero prep-work/time! I don't think you can make a tuna sandwich faster." -- D.C. Flint

Photo by Caroline C.

Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno

"When I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for this. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish." -- Chef John

Avocado and Tuna Tapas

"A light, healthy tapa that goes best with crisp white wines and crunchy bread.Great for experimenting with different vegetables, spices, and vinegars." -- La Cocina de Redondita

Photo by bd.weld

Tuna Lasagna Casserole

"A delicious version of the classic tuna noodle casserole." -- cheftini

Photo by lutzflcat

Quick and Easy Salmon Salad

"A quick and easy salmon salad, full of flavor. Enjoy as a side or spread over baguette slices topped with fresh cucumber." -- NomNomNomz

Photo by bd.weld

Salmon Patties With Dill Sauce

"I am in love with this recipe. So easy, quick, and great for a weeknight fancy meal." -- arsesta

Photo by lutzflcat

Spicy Salmon Salad Sandwiches

"I adjusted a favorite tuna salad recipe to make this spicy salmon version." -- glypnirsgirl

Photo by lutzflcat

Fruity Red Salmon Salad

"Sweetened with apples and raisins, this is a very healthy lunch salad." -- seajillian

Photo by lutzflcat

See our collections of Canned Salmon Recipes and Canned Tuna Recipes.

