Fresh fish is delish. But when it comes to convenience, you can't beat canned.

In fact, there are a bunch of reasons why canned tuna and salmon are often the smart choice over fresh:

1. Canned seafood is cheaper than fish steaks and fillets.

2. The salmon and tuna in cans are pre-cooked and often easier and quicker to work with.

3. Canned seafood stays fresh longer. Store a few cans in the pantry, and you'll always have quick meals on hand.

4. Fish from cans are more likely to have been wild-caught than farm-raised fish. Look on the label to be sure.

5. Canned fish may contain less mercury. That's because the fish are typically smaller and have absorbed less of the metal.

6. When packed in olive oil, canned fish offers additional omega-3s. Brain food!

7. Canned and fresh fish have essentially the same nutritional values. You're not giving up nutrients by opting for the can.

Let's get right to some of our favorite recipes. Add these top-rated fish cakes, casseroles, pastas, tostadas, and salads to your weekly dinner routine. They're a great and simple way to get healthy fish into your diet.

"The mustard and horseradish gave this just the right amount of kick without being too spicy." -- Kristen B.

Zippy Tuna Photo by bd.weld

"About as good as tuna casserole can get. Not as easy as my mom's old soup-based recipe but well worth the extra steps." -- Obot77

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch Photo by Denise Sakaki

"Fresh and lemon-y, the zest makes this salad sing." -- BGCITYKAT

Nicoise-Style Tuna Salad With White Beans & Olives Photo by naples 34102

"Great recipe and virtually zero prep-work/time! I don't think you can make a tuna sandwich faster." -- D.C. Flint

Tuna Lime Tostadas Photo by Caroline C.

"When I want something quick and easy for a weeknight meal, I reach for this. The taste and texture is really closer to a veal sauce than one made with fish." -- Chef John

"A light, healthy tapa that goes best with crisp white wines and crunchy bread.Great for experimenting with different vegetables, spices, and vinegars." -- La Cocina de Redondita

Avocado and Tuna Tapas Photo by bd.weld

"A delicious version of the classic tuna noodle casserole." -- cheftini

Tuna Lasagna Casserole Photo by lutzflcat

"A quick and easy salmon salad, full of flavor. Enjoy as a side or spread over baguette slices topped with fresh cucumber." -- NomNomNomz

Salmon Patties with Dill Sauce Photo by bd.weld

"I am in love with this recipe. So easy, quick, and great for a weeknight fancy meal." -- arsesta

Quick and Easy Salmon Salad Photo by lutzflcat

"I adjusted a favorite tuna salad recipe to make this spicy salmon version." -- glypnirsgirl

Spicy Salmon Salad Sandwiche Photo by lutzflcat

"Sweetened with apples and raisins, this is a very healthy lunch salad." -- seajillian

Fruity Red Salmon Salad Photo by lutzflcat

See our collections of Canned Salmon Recipes and Canned Tuna Recipes.