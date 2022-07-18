We Made Bella Hadid's Pasta and It Definitely Won't Be the Last Time

Supermodel Bella Hadid showed TikTok how to make this pasta that's not only delicious, it's also easy to make. And we've got the recipe!

Last year Gigi Hadid had us all craving vodka pasta thanks to the rendition she shared on TikTok. But this year, her sister, Bella Hadid, has given us the latest, most coveted bowl of pasta, her pancetta, pine nut and Parmesan spaghetti.

The infamous TikTok video shows Hadid creating her epic pasta dish to the beat of Beyonce. After teasing with some basic spaghetti cookery, she gets into the real magic with olive oil-toasted pine nuts, loads of sautéed garlic and perfectly crispy pancetta. We're pretty sure a collective "mmmmmm" escaped from the lips of TikTokers as they watched it all unfold.

While she never shares her actual recipe in the video, we set out to recreate it and can confirm not only is it delicious, but it's pretty easy to make, too.

To ensure success when making this dish at home, take our advice and adjust a few of Hadid's steps. First, keep an eye on that garlic. Too much heat will burn it quickly and ruin your dish. So keep the heat down and don't be afraid to adjust it if you notice your garlic heading dangerously fast to brown.

Next, hold on to some of that pasta water before you drain it. That starchy water is liquid gold. When combined with Parmesan, it becomes a creamy, luscious sauce for the pasta. We recommend reserving ¼ cup, but consider adding it gradually to get the consistency you're after.

Finally, use caution with the salt when you're seasoning. Since you'll be using the pasta water (which you hopefully salted) and adding pancetta and Parmesan (both salty ingredients), there will be plenty of salt in your dish. That's why we recommend tasting your dish (as the final step before serving) before deciding if you need additional seasoning.

Pine Nut & Prosciutto Pasta Recipe

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

8 ounces spaghetti

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¼ cup pine nuts

1 shallot, minced

1 small head garlic, thinly sliced (about 8 to 10 cloves)

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

½ cup freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnish

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Directions