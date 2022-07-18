We Made Bella Hadid's Pasta and It Definitely Won't Be the Last Time
Last year Gigi Hadid had us all craving vodka pasta thanks to the rendition she shared on TikTok. But this year, her sister, Bella Hadid, has given us the latest, most coveted bowl of pasta, her pancetta, pine nut and Parmesan spaghetti.
The infamous TikTok video shows Hadid creating her epic pasta dish to the beat of Beyonce. After teasing with some basic spaghetti cookery, she gets into the real magic with olive oil-toasted pine nuts, loads of sautéed garlic and perfectly crispy pancetta. We're pretty sure a collective "mmmmmm" escaped from the lips of TikTokers as they watched it all unfold.
While she never shares her actual recipe in the video, we set out to recreate it and can confirm not only is it delicious, but it's pretty easy to make, too.
To ensure success when making this dish at home, take our advice and adjust a few of Hadid's steps. First, keep an eye on that garlic. Too much heat will burn it quickly and ruin your dish. So keep the heat down and don't be afraid to adjust it if you notice your garlic heading dangerously fast to brown.
Next, hold on to some of that pasta water before you drain it. That starchy water is liquid gold. When combined with Parmesan, it becomes a creamy, luscious sauce for the pasta. We recommend reserving ¼ cup, but consider adding it gradually to get the consistency you're after.
Finally, use caution with the salt when you're seasoning. Since you'll be using the pasta water (which you hopefully salted) and adding pancetta and Parmesan (both salty ingredients), there will be plenty of salt in your dish. That's why we recommend tasting your dish (as the final step before serving) before deciding if you need additional seasoning.
Pine Nut & Prosciutto Pasta Recipe
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 8 ounces spaghetti
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 small head garlic, thinly sliced (about 8 to 10 cloves)
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnish
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water, then drain. Return drained pasta to the pot and toss with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Cover and set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add pine nuts and cook, stirring often, until golden and smelling toasty, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove nuts, leaving oil in the pan.
- Return skillet to stove, add 1 tablespoon oil and set over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring constantly and adjusting heat as needed to prevent burning, until softened and lightly browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the prosciutto in a single layer and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes.
- Add the pine nuts and cooked spaghetti back to the skillet along with the reserved pasta water and Parmesan cheese; stir until cheese melts and mixture becomes creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add basil and toss gently to combine. Garnish with Parmesan just before serving.