What to Use if You Accidentally Run Out of Dishwasher Detergent

There's an inexpensive substitute already in your pantry.

By Kimberly Holland
Published on February 2, 2023
dishwasher full of dishes
Photo: Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

You've cleared the table and are pressing start on your dishwasher, only to discover that you're entirely out of detergent. Now what? You could always hand-wash your dishes, but that option gets a big pass from you. (You've already cooked, after all.) Instead, head to your pantry, and grab your trusty box of baking soda.

This ingredient is vital for achieving fluffy baked goods, and it pulls double duty as a seriously powerful detergent and DIY cleanser.

Open your dishwasher's detergent compartment. Squeeze in two to three drops of regular dish soap, the kind you'd use to hand-wash your dishes normally. Next, pour in baking soda until the compartment is full. Then run your dishwasher on the normal cycle.

Don't be tempted to use a compartment full of dish soap. This soap will produce too many suds and could flood your kitchen floor. Baking soda helps keep the suds under control, so the ratio is important.

Baking soda is a naturally mild and abrasive cleaning agent, so it, combined with the soap, does a wonderful job at removing food particles and germs on your dishes. If you've got particularly stuck-on food, you can add a bit of kosher salt for extra scrubbing power.

However, you don't want to use baking soda as dish detergent regularly. Baking soda is a bit gritty, so after multiple washes, you could start to scratch decorations off plates or etch glasses. Keep this secret ingredient in your back pocket for those moments you notice you're out of detergent and definitely can't make a quick run to the store.

box of baking soda

3 More Savvy Ways to Use Baking Soda

Rid Drains of Foul Smells: Sprinkle baking soda down your sink drain, and pour in some white vinegar to make the soda sizzle and pop. The fizzy combination can help break up and eat away at lingering food particles that may be producing off-putting odors.

DIY a Degreaser: Got stuck on grease you can't beat? Combine equal parts dish soap (the kind you use to hand-wash dishes) and baking soda. Stir to form a paste. Paint the soap-soda mixture on the sticky surface, and scrub with a towel moistened with hot water.

Shine Stainless Steel: Sprinkle baking soda onto your sink's surface. Buff with a soft cloth, then wash with water. Repeat until your stainless steel is looking refreshed.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
stack of lidded glass food storage containers
The Disturbing Discovery I Made With My Glass Storage Containers
overhead shot mortar and pestle
How to Use a Mortar and Pestle
Dishwasher detergent pods on a green background.
TikTok Was Wrong: This Is Where You're Actually Supposed to Put Dishwasher Pods
pizza stone in oven
How to Clean Gunk and Grime Off Your Pizza Stone
raw chicken on cutting board
10 Mistakes You're Making With Raw Chicken
Woman spooning meat into tupperware
5 Easy Ways to Get Stains Out of Plastic Food Storage Containers
Clean dishes and cutlery in a dishwasher.
TikTok Taught Me: You're Supposed to Put Dishwasher Pods Where?
Dirty Empty Cake Pan with Spatula on a Black Background
This Brilliant Hack Is the Easiest Way to Remove Baked-on Food
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
How to Clean Your Air Fryer
Dirty Dishes in Dishwasher
TikTok Taught Me: How to Load the Dishwasher the Right Way
Clean dishes and cutlery in a dishwasher.
10 Things You May Not Realize Your Dishwasher Can Do
two bottles of kecap manis next to a bowl of rice
This Indonesian Soy Sauce Is My Pantry Hero. You'll Love It Too.
Kitchen Cleaning Tools
15 Simple Ways to Handle Kitchen Mess in Just Minutes
Stainless Steel Pot on Burner
How to Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware to Make It Last Longer
Woman preparing food on modern cooktop
What Is an Induction Cooktop?
Best Cappuccino Machines
The Best Cappuccino Machines to Start Your Morning Off Right