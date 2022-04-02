I Put Nails in My Baked Potatoes — Here's What Happened

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are few foods as simple, comforting, and satisfying as a baked potato. The cooked spud has only one hang-up — it takes time to perfectly bake a potato.

Unsurprisingly, a number of baked potato hacks and shortcuts, such as using foil to conduct heat or microwaving the potato for five minutes, exist and can shave anywhere from a few to 20 minutes off your total cook time. A quick scroll through the Old Recipes subreddit taught me that generations past preferred getting to the center of their potato problems by sticking long nails inside — and that baked potato nails still exist today.

If you've never thought to drive a nail inside a potato before (trust me, you're not alone), read on to find out how baked potato nails work, whether they're safe, and if they're even worth buying.

What Are Potato Nails?

They're exactly what they sound like: Potato nails are small metal rods that you insert into potatoes to reduce their baking time.

They're usually made out of aluminum or stainless steel, and they're intended to conduct heat into the potato's flesh, enabling them to cook faster.

And to be fair, while the idea of lodging nails into potatoes may seem strange, it's not that different than other cooking hacks. For example, you may wrap your potatoes in aluminum foil — for what it's worth, the Idaho Potato Commission does not recommend this — before baking them, which conducts heat and helps them cook faster.

weber potato nails Credit: Amazon

Are Potato Nails Safe?

Eating a potato baked that was cooked with nails won't harm you as long as the nails were made from a food-safe metal. Many contemporary potato nails are made with food-grade stainless steel, which won't leach into the tubers or leave undesirable dark spots. Others are made with aluminum, which is safe to cook with but can leave dark spots.

Do Potato Nails Work?

There's only way to see whether sticking nails in potatoes helps them cook faster: experimentation.

I baked two Russet potatoes to test out the potato nails. For the first, I poked holes with a fork and inserted a nail, while I only poked holes in the second potato. I used potatoes that were a similar size and weight. In order to keep things fair, I didn't use any additional shortcuts: no foil, no increasing the temperature.

Once the oven reached 400 degrees F (205 degrees C), I opened the door and pushed my potato-topped sheet pan inside. After about 55 minutes, the nailed potato was ready, and I relocated it to a plate. I let the remaining potato cook for about seven more minutes, until I could easily stick a fork through the center.

Using the potato nail didn't just help the spud cook faster — it also yielder a fluffier baked potato. The nailed potato came out nice and airy, while the regular potato had a subtly firmer texture.

The Verdict on Potato Nails

While shaving a few minutes off the baking time is the potato nail's main attraction, I was actually more impressed with the fluffy texture it seemed to help create. This may be the result of a more thorough cooking process, made possible by the nail.

These nails can also be used on the grill, so I look forward to experimenting with them there. I'd recommend giving them as a gift to any baked potato aficionado or frequent dinner host. However, baked potato nails are obviously not a necessity, and you can achieve the same effect with metal skewers — this is one of those areas where the principle outweighs the product.