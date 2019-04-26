The Only Menu You Need for a Great Baby Shower

While everyone is ooh'ing and aah'ing over adorable baby clothes and cute shower games, keep the menu light, festive, and finger-food-friendly.

Planning a baby shower menu is fun. You can select from an array of popular finger foods, picking the ones that will fit both your party theme and the guest of honor's preferences. You want a selection that has broad appeal but is also unique and fun.

We've put together such a menu for you to take the guesswork out of the offerings at your next baby shower. This menu, in whole or in part, is the ideal collection of snacks and drinks to serve to your dear friends.

Baby Shower Menu Tips

What should you think about when you're planning a baby shower menu? Simple — it needs to be easy for you and the guests.

Keep the menu limited but satisfying. Offer a few savory options, one or two sweets, and a special drink. (Water and iced tea are always okay to serve, too.) Partygoers aren't expecting a full meal, so you can pare down your menu.

Offer a few savory options, one or two sweets, and a special drink. (Water and iced tea are always okay to serve, too.) Partygoers aren't expecting a full meal, so you can pare down your menu. Pick easy-to-eat options. Unless you have a backyard filled with tables and chairs, your guests will likely be sitting on a sofa or standing around your living room. That means everything you serve should be easy to scoop with one hand or snatch with your fingers.

Unless you have a backyard filled with tables and chairs, your guests will likely be sitting on a sofa or standing around your living room. That means everything you serve should be easy to scoop with one hand or snatch with your fingers. Take some work off you. If you'll be refilling trays as guests grab bites, make sure anything you make comes together quickly. You don't want to spend precious socializing minutes carefully stacking sandwiches or artfully scooping spreads. Do all the heavy lifting before the party so you can be focused on other things when the gathering begins.

Baby Shower Recipe Ideas

1. Spring Herb Hummus Vegetable Garden

Substitute boring vegetable platters for this unique and playful vegetable "garden." Guests can pluck out vegetables and dip. When the garden looks a little picked over, just smooth out the hummus, and refill with more veggies.

Get the Recipe: Spring Herb Hummus Vegetable Garden

VIDEO: See how to make this eye-catching dish.

2. Bruschetta with Peas and Mint

This spin on the classic bruschetta topper will be sure to gain some new fans, perhaps even a few avocado toast converts. Make the pea mash before the party, and let it cool. Smear a bit on ciabatta slices or baguette rounds just before guests arrive. Garnish with a mint spring for an extra darling look.

Get the Recipe: Bruschetta with Peas and Mint

Bruschetta with Peas and Mint Photo by gartenfee

3. Party Pinwheels

Tender tortillas filled with creamy cheese and crunchy fresh vegetables—it's altogether delicious and fun for a party. They're also less messy than a sandwich and easier to pull together. These make-ahead pinwheels can be personalized to preferences or made all the same; the tortillas hold up to the filling in the fridge. Slice and skewer with a toothpick just before plating.

Get the Recipe: Party Pinwheels

VIDEO: See how to make these pinwheels, plus get more recipes for wraps and rolls.

4. Terrific Trail Mix

A bowl of trail mix or mixed nuts is a great idea for parties. Guests can grab a handful while they're catching up with friends, and it's certainly a better option than candy or chocolates. Make this one ahead so you can just pour it into a bowl or two right before setting the table, or use this same idea for your favorite party mix recipe.

Get the Recipe: Terrific Trail Mix

Terrific Trail Mix Photo by Dave W.

5. Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

Cut this brownie-cookie combo dessert into bite-size pieces (about half the regular brownie size) so they're easier to handle and guests can eat smaller amounts if they want to.

VIDEO: See how to make Brookies.

6. Coconut Cream Pound Cake

A cake or cupcakes are party requisites, but skip the frosting fuss by opting for a pound cake or quick bread that's easy to slice and serve.

Get the Recipe: Coconut Cream Pound Cake

Coconut Cream Pound Cake Photo by Emilia Budihardjo

7. All-Natural Strawberry Lemonade

You'll have several other sweets on the menu, so this lemonade is an ideal choice precisely because it isn't overly sweet. The tart lemon juice shines through and provides a tasty kick to your typical party punch.

Get the Recipe: All-Natural Strawberry Lemonade

All-Natural Strawberry Lemonade Photo by lutzflcat

Make-Ahead Strategies for a Baby Shower

Some elements of any party menu can be made ahead, though you may not be able to ready them for presentation until just an hour or two before the party starts. These tips will help you plan for a smarter prep strategy:

Make sauces, drinks, and dips 48 hours in advance. Many of these foods — especially sauces, dips, and spreads — need a bit of time to mingle for the best flavor. You can make these up to two days in advance. Any drinks that aren't bubbly can be stirred up 2 days in advance. Add any fizzy components just before serving.

Many of these foods — especially sauces, dips, and spreads — need a bit of time to mingle for the best flavor. You can make these up to two days in advance. Any drinks that aren't bubbly can be stirred up 2 days in advance. Add any fizzy components just before serving. Bake the day before. Cakes, brownies, and cookies can stay fresh in an air-tight container for 24 to 48 hours. For delicate items like macarons, make no more than 24 hours in advance for the best texture. Cover in plastic wrap, and store in an air-tight container.

Cakes, brownies, and cookies can stay fresh in an air-tight container for 24 to 48 hours. For delicate items like macarons, make no more than 24 hours in advance for the best texture. Cover in plastic wrap, and store in an air-tight container. Slice and dice the morning of the event. Assemble all ingredients for your various recipes the morning before the event. Store each in its own container for easy transport and organization. Crudités, bread rounds, and even meats that are properly wrapped will stay plenty moist and fresh until it's show time.

What should be made immediately before the party?

Any combination of wet and dry should be kept apart until the party is about to start. Spreads on crackers or bread, vinaigrette on greens, fruit garnishes on cakes — all of these should be put together just before serving to keep the textures at their best.