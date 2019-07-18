13 Cupcake Ideas for Your Next Baby Shower

Making these gorgeous cupcakes is not complicated at all. Get ready to get compliments at your baby shower for these classic desserts.

Whether you're attending a baby shower or hosting one, cupcakes are a go-to dessert because they're easy to serve and pretty to look at! We've compiled 13 of the cutest cupcakes for baby showers. From themed baby showers to more traditional ones, these ideas deliver on both presentation and taste.

1. Mini Panda Cupcakes

Mini cupcakes are the way to go when it comes to baby showers. They're easy to eat and don't leave you feeling overstuffed. These panda cupcakes are adorable for themed baby showers (almost too adorable—you won't want to eat them)!



2. Real Strawberry Cupcakes

Recipe creator drewface says, "Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!" These classic strawberry cupcakes with cream cheese frosting can be used for any baby shower, but they're especially great if you're looking for something pink!



3. Chocolate-Orange Cupcakes with Pistachio Buttercream

Reviewer wandy frames says, "Made this for my husband's birthday celebration—loved by all! And I'm NOT a baker. Followed recipe exactly—so flavorful, moist, not overly sweet: perfection!" These top-rated cupcakes bring a twist to the classic chocolate cupcake, with the orange flavoring and beautiful pastel green pistachio frosting.



4. Best Gender Reveal Cupcakes Ever!

Not only are these cupcakes great for gender reveals, but they're perfect for baby showers too! Simply choose the filling to match the baby shower you're attending. "Add colorful pink and blue sprinkles, creative toppers etc. to these cupcakes to make them extra cute! These cupcakes should be refrigerated and can last a few days...if any are left," says recipe creator Robo-Bo.



5. Lemon Cupcakes

These melt in your mouth lemon cupcakes with lemon cream icing are a dreamy dessert for any baby shower. Recipe creator friedbluetomato says, "Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect!" Learn how to make this top-rated recipe in under 90 minutes!



6. Raspberry Cup Cakes

For cupcakes that will bring something different to the baby shower, these mini no-bake cheesecakes are a perfect choice. "Very sweet. My guests loved these. I had to use a different crust and it still worked. I had extra filling leftover, so I poured it in a chocolate cookie pie crust and froze it for a future occasion," says reviewer KMBLEE. Make them the night before and freeze them overnight for an elegant dessert that's ready to go when you wake up.



7. Shark Cupcakes

If you're attending a themed baby shower, or simply looking to bring something blue to the table, these adorable shark cupcakes are sure to be hit. The best part? They taste just as good. Raspberry cake with a blueberry filling and strawberry frosting make these just as delicious as they are cute!



8. Vanilla Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream

"Moist vanilla cupcakes are baked until golden brown and frosted with Swiss meringue buttercream," says recipe creator Rae. Add the food coloring of your choice to the Swiss meringue buttercream for a colorful treat that will match the theme of your baby shower.



9. Sweetheart Cupcakes

These customizable cupcakes offer a surprise inside: a multi-colored center! Use this technique to make fun, flavorful cupcakes that match the theme of your baby shower. "I made these for my daughter's class for her birthday. They were a HUGE hit. So fun when the kids discovered there was something different inside," says reviewer Jenn Delorey Tulp.



10. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake Ever.

"Cupcakes and cookie dough -- what a great combination! I brought these to a children's birthday party and amongst the ooh's and aah's and everyone asking 'Who made these?' I couldn't help but smile," says reviewer Jillian. This top-rated cupcake recipe brings something different to the table with its cookie dough center. Top them off with whatever icing you'd like!



11. Red Velvet Cupcakes

This is a top-rated cupcake version of classic red velvet cake. "It is a light and fluffy cake; some red velvet cakes are much more dense, but if you prefer a spongier cupcake, this one is for you," says reviewer KatyP. Now all that's needed is some cream cheese frosting!



12. Frog Cupcakes

These cupcakes will be a serious showstopper at any themed baby shower! Marshmallows and chocolate chips are used to make these wild treats. "These were relatively easy to make and assemble! So cute and a great hit with young ones and adults alike," says reviewer Nora Gauck.



13. Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes

All your gluten-free guests will be thanking you for these rich chocolate cupcakes! "A delicious gluten free cupcake recipe using rice and millet flour. The millet lends a bit of a cornbread taste to it. This could also be made into an 8 or 9 inch cake, or without the cocoa powder for a white cake," says recipe creator ChristinaBunny.



