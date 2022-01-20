What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one.

But before you let some discoloration stop you from putting a bag in your cart, take note — the white stuff is not mold, nor is it anything dangerous. In fact, it's an easy problem to fix. Read on to find out what the white stuff on carrots is, what causes it, and how to get rid of it.

Why Is There White Stuff on My Carrots?

The white stuff on baby carrots is called "carrot blush," and it's a thin layer of film that may develop on the carrots when they become dehydrated.

"The white forms on baby carrots when they lose moisture and are exposed to the atmosphere," says Ilyse Schapiro MS, RD, CDN. "Regular carrots have a protective thin layer that prevents them from drying out, but baby carrots lack this protective layer."

As a result, baby carrots are packed in a little bit of water. The moist conditions in the bag will prevent white marks from forming and keep those baby carrots nice and fresh.

Are Baby Carrots White Carrot Blush Safe to Eat?

The good news is carrot blush is not harmful, and carrots with these markings are perfectly fine to eat.

"They are just dehydrated, and you can hydrate your baby carrots by rinsing them or soaking them in some cool water for a minute or two," Schapiro says.

"If you're at the grocery store, buying carrots that don't have the white markings will save you the step of rehydrating them," she explains. If all that's left is carrots with these markings, buy them knowing they'll look (and possibly taste) better once rehydrated.

"Carrots can almost always be rehydrated with some water, but if you're finding the white markings aren't going away, it may mean that they have a cut or abrasion, in which case, water won't restore the carrots," she says. However, these carrots are also safe to eat — they may not taste as amazing as usual."

To be clear, the carrot blush doesn't alter the nutrition or flavor of the carrots, but since it can dry them out a bit, you may find the carrots feel] dry.

And you should be rinsing produce anyways.

"Rinsing your produce is always recommended as washing produce will help remove any pesticide residue, debris, dirt or bacteria," Schapiro says.

Once washed, dry the produce with a clean dish towel or paper towel. "Keep your carrots in an enclosed bag in the refrigerator until they're you want to eat them, as this helps lock moisture in," she advises.