5 Awesome Ways to Use Game Day Leftovers

No matter which team you're rooting for, there's one thing about the big game that everyone can agree on: food is crucial! The best game day snacks happen to be a collection of chili, cheese, chips, and dips, and when you stock up, you might still be left with lots of food. With a little creative thinking, you can put all those leftovers to good use - even the beer can be used up!

Transform your leftover game day chili into a hearty casserole. This recipe calls for 2 cans of chili, but if you have the homemade kind, use 4 cups. If you don't have regular hot dogs, you can use those leftover cocktail franks! It takes just fifteen minutes to make, and is just the comfort food you need after the action-packed game.

Chili Dog Casserole Photo by janicer8

Here's the best recipe for leftover chicken wings. Take the meat off the bones and make a spicy omelette with your favorite cheese. Drizzle with Frank's Red Hot and you've kept the Football vibes going into breakfast!

Buffalo Wings and Blue Cheese Omelet Buffalo Wings and Blue Cheese Omelet Photo by TheSkinnyPig

When you're tired from cheering on your team but still have to get dinner on the table, this is just the recipe you need. You can use up all that shredded cheese, tortillas, flank steak, even the leftover dips to make a meal for the whole family.

Fajita Quesadillas Photo by mommyluvs2cook

Got half a growler of leftover beer? Don't worry, we've got just the recipe for you. These awesome brats are simmered in beer and grilled until toasty. Stuff them in a hoagie or use some of those leftover bread rolls from the party. If brats aren't your thing, we have lots of other great recipes that are made with delicious beer.

Beer Brats Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

Turn your leftover chili into a quick-and-easy skillet breakfast with eggs and melted cheese. It's ready in 20 minutes. This one's also a decent hangover cure. However, for the best hangover cure, check out the Denco Darlin', which also calls for chili -- and a few surprises.

Skillet Chili 'N Eggs Photo by bd.weld