August's Aldi Finds Have Been Announced — Check Out the Products We're Snagging

You won't want to miss these delicious finds hitting the shelves in August.

The start of a new month means our favorite list gets released: the Aldi Finds list. We got a sneak peek at the weekly food finds that are hitting shelves this August — and we're extremely excited to see some old returning goodies plus new tasty-looking treats.

Here are the August Aldi Finds that we'll be snapping up this month.

Breakfast Pizza

Aldi Breakfast Pizza Credit: Aldi

Who doesn't want pizza for breakfast? Aldi's breakfast pizza is made with a biscuit crust, country gravy, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese, and your choice of either sausage or bacon, pepper, and onion. Each frozen pizza costs $5.49 and will be available starting August 3.

Coffee-Flavored Sparkling Water

Aldi PurAqua Coffee-Flavored Sparkling Water Credit: Aldi

Choose from coffee-flavored, coffee and caramel-flavored, or coffee and vanilla-flavored sparkling water. The four packs are made in Italy and are the perfect mixture of coffee and seltzer. Grab a pack for $2.99 starting August 10 for a refreshing spin on your cup of joe.

Flavored Coffee Grounds

Aldi Salted Caramel Coffee Grounds Credit: Aldi

Fall is already in the air at Aldi stores. If you're dreaming of warm, salty autumn flavors, then grab a bag of Barissimo's Salted Caramel coffee grounds. Or, if you want to enjoy the taste of summer for a little while longer, pick up a bag of Barissimo's Toasted Coconut coffee grounds. Both 12-ounce bags are available starting August 10 and cost $3.99.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Caramel Corn

Aldi Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn Credit: Aldi

If you're not quite ready for fall on August 10, maybe you will be on August 24 when Aldi's Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn hits the shelves. This decadent popcorn is coated with pumpkin pie spice and a cheesecake-flavored drizzle. Pick up a bag (or three) for $2.99.

Mini S'mores Cupcakes

Aldi Mini S'mores Cupcakes Credit: Aldi

These mini s'mores flavored cupcakes are available just in time for your unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day festivities. The cupcakes have all the delicious flavors of this summertime favorite, just without the need for a roaring campfire. The 12-count pack costs $3.29 and will be available starting August 24.

Rose Ice Cream Cones

Aldi Rose Cones Credit: Aldi

These rose-shaped ice cream desserts are almost too pretty to eat (we said almost). You can try the classic Strawberries & Cream cones or go for the new Chocolate Hazelnut & Vanilla flavor. Whichever one you choose, you'll find them at Aldi starting August 24 for $3.99.

Flavored Kettle Chips

Aldi Pulled Pork Kettle Chips Credit: Aldi

These pitmaster-approved kettle chips are sure to spice up any barbecue or picnic. Whether you choose the Pulled Pork flavor or the Braised Beef Short Ribs flavor, these Clancy's Krinkle Cut chips will be a hit. Grab a bag (or two) starting August 24 for $1.99.

Bistro-Style Soup

Aldi Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup Credit: Aldi

As the month comes to an end, and back-to-school season begins, find these bistro-style soups in the freezer section at Aldi. They make great quick and easy dinners and each box comes with two servings of soup. Try the Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup or the Loaded Potato Soup (or both) starting August 31 for $4.95 per box.

Mama Cozzi's Frozen Pizza

Aldi Cheeseburger Pizza Credit: Aldi