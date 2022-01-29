Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Set the scene for romance without leaving the comfort of home.

You don't have to hit the town to create a memorable Valentine's Day this year. Fashion your own intimate evening at home with unique date ideas that start in the kitchen and take the night into seriously romantic territory. Learn how to curate one-of-a-kind, edible experiences that will stand out in the sea of lacy cards and teddy bears.

What better way to show your love than with incredible food and close connection? Skip the crowds, save a little coin, and snuggle up to your sweetheart with these creative at-home date ideas for the best (and most appetizing) Valentine's Day ever.

Tequila Tasting

simple line illustration of a tequila tasting Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

Set up a fun, boozy flight that will test your palate and turn up the romance. Dive into the boldly flavored notes of blanco, anejo, and reposado tequila and learn more about the liquor that goes into some of our favorite cocktails. Tasting tequila on its own will help enrich your understanding of the distillation process and the story behind the ingredients.

You'll need champagne flutes for the tequila, coffee beans to refresh your sense of smell after each sampling, and plenty of water to cleanse the palate. Try all of the varieties offered within one brand, or compare the same type of tequila from different makers. Swirl, gently sniff, then taste your way through the subtleties of this agave-based spirit. Exchange notes with your partner on the distinctive flavors and aromas in each sip.

Don't forget to add food to the equation — stick to lightly seasoned fare before tasting to avoid influencing or overpowering the unique flavors in the alcohol. Opt for an authentic Mexican menu, or keep it sweet with assorted chocolates and fruit.

Couch-Side Camping

simple illustration of a tent and s'mores next to a living room fireplace Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

Keep the fires of love burning with a classic camping scene that includes s'mores, sleeping bags, and staying unplugged for the night. Pitch a tent indoors, add incredibly easy campfire food, and you have an ultra-cozy date night to remember.

Although a real fire isn't necessary, if you do have a fireplace, it's the perfect time to toast marshmallows, apples, or make foil-wrapped banana splits. Keep in mind that only wood-burning fireplaces are safe for cooking.

No fireplace? No problem. Simply stick to the campfire theme with hearty dishes like chili, baked potatoes, or a classic weenie roast that'll make the experience feel like the real thing. Add special touches like glow-in-the-dark stars and nature sounds to be transported to the woods with your one and only.

Edible Art Class

simple line illustration of decorated cookies and an icing bag Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

Each love story has its own color, shape, and pattern — honor yours with a museum-worthy work of art that you can also eat. From sugar cookies intricately piped with terms of endearment to treats covered in glossy gold foil, let your creativity shine alongside your loved one for an artistic spin on Valentine's Day.

Art can be sweet or savory — create a lush garden scene fashioned from focaccia bread and veggies, or learn to use melted chocolate to send a loving message. Make sure to have your tools and ingredients prepared before class begins. Set up one station for baking and assembly, then another for decoration. Put on your apron and let your imagination run wild.

Get the skills you need for a picture-perfect treat from a Youtube tutorial or your favorite food blogger. Immerse yourself in the experience with brushes, stencils, edible paints, and piping pens. Draw inspiration from a special trip, anniversary, or a quote that encapsulates the wonderfully unique aspects of your relationship.

Oyster Bar

simple line illustration of an at home oyster bar Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

Make it a night to remember with the perfectly succulent, sea-breeze taste of oysters. Long hailed as an aphrodisiac, oysters make an enticing display on a day that demands flavor and flair. Shuck your own with your partner and instantly be transported to sandy shores. Savor the flesh and liquor of each oyster while sipping dry martinis or crisp white wine and immerse yourself in pleasure.

A classic raw bar presentation requires shallow bowls or platters and crushed ice. While some refrigerators have a built-in crushing mechanism, you can purchase the ice at a local grocery store or make your own at home using a lint-free towel and meat mallet. Keeping your seafood cold is essential — it maintains freshness and guarantees a cool, briny taste.

Don't forget the condiments. Lemon wedges are a must, along with cocktail sauce and a tangy homemade mignonette. Other appropriate accompaniments include horseradish, hot sauce, and quick-pickled fruit. After shucking, place your oysters on the ice with lemon wedges, and place any sauces on the side. Eat your oysters directly from the shell, with a cocktail fork, or on a saltine cracker

Classic Movie Night

simple line illustration of movie snacks in front of the tv Credit: Kaitlyn Collins/Dotdash Meredith

Upgrade your usual Netflix-and-chill nights to an idyllic evening of gourmet popcorn and decadent homemade candies (sans the endless scrolling). Set up the projector screen, fluff the pillows, and settle in for at least ninety minutes of uninterrupted time together.

First, pick the ideal location for your viewing — it could be on the couch, a covered deck, or the backyard on a comfy blanket. No matter where you are, you'll need elevated snacks to seal the deal. Try a passionate red-hot popcorn or dig into deluxe nacho loaded with steak, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Candy has always been the main event of movie night — make sweet memories by creating a customized snack charcuterie board or join your partner in whipping up chocolate-covered caramels for a sticky, satisfying bite. Put all of your goodies on a tray, silence your phones, and get ready for a romantic night of blockbuster proportions.