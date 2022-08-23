Your Favorite Trader Joe's Snack May Be Leaving Shelves Soon

Trader Joe's is arguably as famous for their snacks as they are for pulling them off shelves without notice, so it's no surprise that fans of the store are always on the lookout for signs of discontinuation. That's why the popular Reddit forum r/traderjoes was up in arms after a user posted a photo of their beloved Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips (aka their version of Takis) with a sign saying "Soon to be Discontinued." This came as a shock to many, especially considering these chips were voted in the top five snacks of 2021 in Trader Joe's 13th Annual Customer Choice Awards Winners. Comments on the Reddit thread ranged from "This is the worst news ever" to "TJ's and Costco have given me abandonment issues." As a fan of these spicy, craveable chips myself, I had to get to the bottom of this post. Was there any truth to it? And if so, were they discontinued for now, or for good?

Are the Trader Joe's Takis Tortilla Chips Being Discontinued?

Yes, and no. Digging through the thread on Reddit, it seems to be a nationwide shortage and they're off shelves across the country due to inventory shortages. But when it comes to if and when they'll return, that's more regional. Different Trader Joe's pull stock from different warehouses and suppliers, so your local stores may or may not be restocking soon. According to the manager of my local store in New York, they will be back in stock by early September. As with many products, Trader Joe's has chosen to temporarily pull them from shelves in order to stockpile inventory to keep up with demand, rather than those products constantly being cleared out. We've all gotten used to food shortages these days, so it's easy to see why as they are in flux. Plus, have you tasted these chips? They're downright delicious.