After the hunt, can you safely have a snack?

Easter and the egg are inseparable. The vessels of new life are woven into every element of the springtime holiday: bags of miniature oval chocolates, platters of deviled eggs at Easter luncheons, annual egg hunts through parks and backyards.

But boiled, dyed Easter eggs may not make for the best post-hunt snack. The last thing your Easter celebration needs is food poisoning.

Read on to learn how long leftover Easter eggs last and the best ways to keep them fresh. Also, find out whether it's safe to eat dyed Easter eggs and the best ways to use up extra Easter eggs.

Are Leftover Easter Eggs Safe to Eat?

Leftover easter eggs are safe as long as they haven't been sitting at room temperature for more than two hours. But unless your family completed that egg hunt in record time, or you remembered to refrigerate your eggs before hiding them, they're probably not safe to eat.

Also, if your eggs have a strong odor or discolored appearance or just seem off, toss them.

Bottom line: Eliminate your fears by switching to artificial eggs for your hunt.

How Long Do Easter Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Hard-boiled eggs will last up to a week in the fridge. It's best to leave the shell on boiled eggs because it will help protect the inside from bacteria and odors. Extend your eggs' shelf life by securing them in an airtight container.

Note: If you're going to reheat those eggs, warm them gently in a cup of hot water. Whole boiled eggs have a tendency to explode when microwaved.

Can You Freeze Easter Eggs?

While it's possible to freeze hard-boiled eggs, it's not recommended. The American Egg Board notes that freezing hard-boiled eggs will give the whites a tough and watery texture.

Is Easter Egg Dye Safe?

As long as you're using food-safe dye (for reference, PAAS Easter egg dye is non-toxic), there's no need to worry about accidentally ingesting a piece of dyed eggshell.

Consuming large amounts of egg dye or straight food coloring may lead to digestive issues. To completely rule out any dye-related worries, try making a natural Easter egg dye at home.

Note: If you notice any cracks during or after the dyeing process, set those eggs aside for decoration. Cracked eggs can attract bacteria that cause foodborne illness.

Ways to Use Up Leftover Easter Eggs