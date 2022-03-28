Do Froot Loops Colors Actually Have Different Flavors?
As kids, many of us took cues from a talking toucan that fruit-flavored cereal, served alongside milk and a piece of fruit, was "part of a complete breakfast" through commercial after commercial. And we gladly ate our favorite colors first. But when was the last time you thought about which fruits these colorful Os taste like? Well, there's a chance Kellogg's totally duped you.
Do all Froot Loops taste the same?
Your cereal suspicions are confirmed: each of those delectable loops, regardless of color, tastes the same. The orange cereal doesn't taste any more like an orange than it tastes like an apple. Hold a blind taste test (as Food Beast did) and you'll come to the same conclusion: it's one flavor. Moreover, Trix and Fruity Pebbles cereals rely on just one flavor, too.
Froot Loops supposedly taste like a blend of orange, lemon, lime, apple, cherry, raspberry, and blueberry. Hence, they're not fruit. They're "froot." The flavor hasn't changed since Kellogg's first manufactured the cereal in 1962, and the ingredients list proves the cereal is zero percent fruit.
How many colors are in Froot Loops?
Froot Loops come in six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. In Australia and the UK, however, boxes of Froot Loops don't even come with blue Os. These countries don't use the specific artificial color that yields the American cereal's indigo loops. Yet, their cereal tastes the same as the American variety.
Are Apple Jacks and Froot Loops the same?
Almost. The ingredients for Froot Loops and their orange- and green-colored siblings, Apple Jacks, are identical except for a dash of apple concentrate in the jacks. That said, you can easily substitute one for the other.
No matter what each O tastes like, we're not swearing off this cereal anytime soon. Only these days, we're more likely to pour them into one of our Desserts That Start With Cereal than our cereal bowls.
Related Content: