Apple Pie, Pumpkin Spice Brownie Brittle Flavors Return for Fall
Another sign that fall is here, Sheila G's Brownie Brittle has released their two limited-edition fall flavors, and we couldn't be more excited. The two flavors, which will be available until the end of December, are Pumpkin Spice Blondie and Caramel Apple Blondie.
Both flavors are great to pair as a snack with a cup of coffee or tea, and, like all Sheila G's crispy, light brownie brittle flavors, they're only 130 calories a serving, so they're a great way to treat yourself.
Pumpkin Spice Blondie is a fresh take on what is now a classic flavor — the brown sugar base is rich with cream cheese chips and a sprinkle of cinnamon, all with that familiar pumpkin spice vibe we all crave when the weather turns cooler.
Caramel Apple Blondie is a new twist on the carnival flavor of a caramel apple, packing the sweet, fruity taste into a light and crispy treat.
Find these new flavors, along with Sheila G's classic collection, online at BrownieBrittle.com or on Amazon, where you can stock up on these tasty fall treats.