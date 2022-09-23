Zucchini season might be coming to a close, but pie season is on the slow and steady rise, making this the perfect time of year to try out one of the most unique pies you'll ever bake: the Zapple Pie.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to use up your late-summer zucchini. Mom's Zucchini Bread is a go-to, and these cheesy zucchini recipes make for delicious dinners, but if you're getting a little burnt out on the standard dishes, here's a tasty new one to try.

Sound too crazy to be true? Allrecipes user Kaitlyn shared, "...we brought this to a church potluck, and everyone raved about this being 'the best apple pie ever!' Were they ever shocked to find out the 'secret ingredient' when we handed out the recipe."

To be perfectly honest, I couldn't believe it until I gave it a try either. And believe me — I'm a huge apple pie connoisseur. In fact, every year at Thanksgiving I make this Apple Pie by Grandma Ople recipe (which is absolutely delicious) per my family's request. Even still, I was impressed! Reviewer ZZILLION wrote, "I was the one to bake it, but I still thought that someone must have pulled a pie-switch on me because this tasted just like apple pie."

Get the Recipe: Zucchini Apple Pie

We Tried Making Apple Pie With Zucchini

Now, before you get entirely weirded out, don't forget that zucchini is actually a fruit. It's a variety of summer squash, and one of the few fruits in the gourd family with a soft, edible rind. It's slightly starchier and far less sweet than apples, so you'll need to add a bit more sugar than you would when making a regular apple pie recipe. For the ideal 'apple' texture, you'll want to use fresh, young zucchini with "skin soft enough that your thumbnail can pierce it," per recipe creator Elizabeth Wood.

The first step is peeling and deseeding the zucchini because skins and seeds would be clear indicators that this "apple" pie is an imposter. I was actually shocked how similarly the peeled and chopped zucchini looked to the apple slices that would normally fill my pie.

To soften the zucchini and release a good amount of the water content, you'll need to sauté the fruit for 10-15 minutes until tender. Salt will also help draw out the moisture. The zucchini won't change its form too much during the oven bake, so be sure to get it to the desired doneness while it's still on the stovetop. User Tara Thomas wrote, "I found that slicing the zucchini VERY thin helps to cook it completely and also to mask it as apples."

Now, just toss with the dry ingredients and let the cooked fruit turn the brown sugar mixture into a sweet and sticky glaze. Flour will thicken any moisture that seeps out of the fruit during baking and turn it into a glossy, luscious sauce.

I used a store-bought baking crust to make this easy recipe even easier, but feel free to use your favorite flaky pie crust recipe instead. Plus, you can amp up the flavor with the addition of other warm baking spices. I also opted for a crumble topping which added a delicious streusel texture to every bite.

You don't need to be a pro-baker to make the perfect mock apple pie — reviewer Kendall Serenity Leith says, "This was my VERY FIRST attempt at making a homemade pie EVER, and I'm incredibly pleased with the results!"