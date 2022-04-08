How a Cookbook Changed My Attitude Toward Cooking for One

Cooking for one person gets a bad reputation. When I moved into an apartment on my own after college, I knew enough about solo cooking that I was nervous. How would I portion for just myself? As someone who isn't big on leftovers, how would I avoid food going bad and make food for myself every night that I was excited to eat? Would the whole endeavor be prohibitively expensive? I had a lot of concerns.

For a while, I got by all right, eating a lot of the same foods combined in different ways. Brown rice and beans became taco bowls, grain bowls, quesadillas, and soup all in a single week. From their containers in my fridge, sad, three-day-old roasted vegetables mocked me for wanting nothing to do with them. I wasn't exactly crushing the whole cooking for one thing.

This changed when, in 2018, Anita Lo released a cookbook called Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One. I knew of Anita Lo as a chef (she appeared on Top Chef Masters), but her cookbook captured my attention (and my needs as a solo cook) like no other. She writes that the book "is for urban dwellers who would like to cook a fabulous, sophisticated meal for themselves, regardless of their circumstances." I was entranced.

The recipes in the book take inspiration from Lo's extensive travels and range from simple penne with walnuts and broccoli rabe to foods that I hadn't considered cooking for myself, like red-cooked duck leg over rice and broiled squab (yes, squab is baby pigeon) with roasted carrots.

Not only did I enjoy Lo's recipes wonderful but the short essays before each one also reminded me of the joy of food and cooking, which I realized I had begun to lose as my one-person meals became increasingly utilitarian. She writes about how she uses the recipes to transport her back to trips she's taken or remind her of people she misses – experiences that I think solo diners are particularly in need of.

The math of cooking for one is different than cooking for multiple people, and using Lo's recipes for a few weeks helped me understand the amount of food I needed to cook. I don't typically cook heavily from recipes, but I found many of her techniques helpful as I tried to work out how much food I should measure for myself.

The thesis of Solo, if I had to boil it down, is that just because you're cooking only for yourself doesn't mean you have to punish yourself with ascetic or repetitive meals. Whatever the circumstances – whether you're newly single, happily living alone, or simply wanting to eat something different from the rest of your family – you should be generous enough with yourself to eat delicious food. You deserve it.