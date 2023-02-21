This Genius Hack Gets You Fresh Whipped Cream in Just 1 Minute

There's nothing better as a topping for a piece of warm pie than a dollop of fresh whipped cream. Maybe you're planning to serve a blueberry tart for dessert, a decadent brownie sundae, or a simple bowl of fresh fruit. If you want to create an airy whipped cream in under a minute, you can turn to your kitchen blender for an easy shortcut. This method for making a quick whipped cream will become a kitchen hack you will use for desserts all year round.

So how easy is it? Just add the ingredients to the blender and get ready to use the speed of the blade to create the desired consistency of whipped cream without using a whisk and a bowl. Here are all the details you need to try it for yourself.

How to Make Whipped Cream in the Blender

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners' sugar, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pour heavy cream into the container of the blender and cover. Turn the motor on to low speed for 10 seconds and then switch to the highest speed for 10 seconds to make soft texture or 20 seconds for a more firm texture, depending on your desired consistency.

The result? Perfect whipped cream peaks!

Note: For best results, make sure everything is chilled ahead of time from the blender container to the cream.

The only drawback is getting the cream out of the blender. The finished product can collect in the crevices of the blender and lid, but you can get around losing precious whipped cream to your lid with another trick we have up our sleeves. Use a piece of aluminum foil or parchment paper. Simply cut a piece larger than the lid and place it over the opening of the blender before you place the lid on to run the machine.

You can easily use this method to make a double batch of whipped cream using a full-sized blender. Keep an eye on the time when you run the blender to avoid taking the cream too far and ending up with a consistency that is more like butter than a creamy topping.

How to Use Blender Whipped Cream

Enjoy quick and easy whipped cream on your favorite dessert, or let us suggest some of ours. Try it as a fun topping for pumpkin pancakes, layer it in a cake like this Strawberries and Cream Cake recipe, dollop it in (or on) cream puffs, or use it when making The Best Banana Pudding. Of course, the possibilities are endless with whipped cream.

This method makes it easy to customize your cream as well. You can swap out the vanilla extract with a few drops of tart lemon or orange extract for a change in flavor. Likewise with mint extract for a peppermint topping for your hot cocoa or favorite mocha recipe.