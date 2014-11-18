Amazing, Easy Homemade Salsa In Minutes

Matt Robinson of Real Food by Dad has some real food for you—this simple homemade salsa using all fresh ingredients.

It's hard to believe, but that restaurant style salsa that can sometimes cost up to $5 for a little cup can easily be replicated at home for less than $10 and yields 4 times that amount. Yep, four times that amount for less than $10.

salsa beauty shot

The best part is it's not complicated to make, nor does it require any special equipment. Of course it's best if you have a food processor, but a blender will work just as well. And if you are without a blender, well, a little manual labor of 15 minutes longer than if you had the said machines, will give you the same result.

salsa ingredients

We all know salsa has moved beyond a Mexican food condiment, so why not learn how to make it at home rather than buying the pre-made stuff? Agree? Okay, then let's do this.

seeding tomatoes for salsa

There aren't that many ingredients, so be sure to use the best vine-ripened tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serranos, and limes you can find. If tomatoes are not in season for where you are, use canned fire roasted tomatoes (be sure to drain it before using).

sliced tomatoes for salsa seeding tomatoes | Credit: Meredith

Now here's the most time consuming part. Place most of the ingredients on a bakesheet under a boiler or on your grill and cook them until they are blistered and charred.

roasted tomatoes for salsa

Once that's done, throw it all in a food processor or blender and process until desired consistency is achieved. For those without a food processor or blender, let the ingredients cool and then chop by hand.

stirring salsa

See what I mean about how easy it is to replicate restaurant style salsa at home? It's a cinch to make and costs a fraction of what you pay for it pre-made.

Roasted Tomato Salsa - Makes 4 cups

Ingredients:

7 medium tomatoes, cored

½ white onions

4 serrano peppers, stemmed and seeded

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

Juice of one lime

½ bunch cilantro, stemmed

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground white pepper

Directions:

Place oven on broil and line bakesheet with foil. Place tomatoes, onions, peppers and garlic on a bakesheet and broil until vegetables become blistered and charred. Remove from oven and set aside on a wire rack to cool slightly. Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse to desired consistency.

Now what to do with your salsa? Make salsa your secret weapon for super-fast meals. It adds big, big flavor to recipes without piling on the calories.