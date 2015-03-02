Allrecipes' Top 30 Chicken Recipes

We're counting down the 30 best chicken recipes as rated and reviewed by the users of Allrecipes.com
By Food*Dude March 02, 2015
Winner winner chicken dinner.

We're counting down the best chicken recipes as rated and reviewed by Allrecipes home cooks. All of these recipes have been rated at least 4.8 stars out of 5—in some cases, by thousands of people. You know these are gonna be good!

Let's count down from 30 to 1:

30 - Chicken and Waffles

4.8 stars with 44 ratings

Photo by Tony Shapow

29 - Chicken and Mushroom Chimichangas

4.8 stars with 44 ratings

Photo by Chef John

28 - Holiday Chicken Salad

4.8 stars with 1512 ratings

Photo by bellepepper

27 - Chicken Cordon Bleu II

4.8 stars with 5606 ratings

Photo by Sheri's Kitchen

26 - Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

4.8 stars with 708 ratings

Photo by DIZ♥

25 - Mulligatawny Soup I

4.8 stars with 1112 ratings

Photo by JamesC-W

24 - Cobb Salad

4.8 stars with 357 ratings

Photo by Mollycurls77

23 - Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

4.8 stars with 2124 ratings

Photo by Tripodious

22 - Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

4.8 stars with 2983 ratings

Photo by Tricia Winterle Jaeger

21 - Southwestern Egg Rolls

4.8 stars with 1384 ratings

Photo by Aja

20 - Chicken Pot Pie IX

4.8 stars with 9240 ratings

Photo by myallrecipe

19 - Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta

4.8 stars with 195 ratings

Photo by GodivaGirl

18 - Fast Chicken Soup Base

4.8 stars with 414 ratings

Photo by abapplez

17 - General Tsao's Chicken II

4.8 stars with 505 ratings

Photo by mollie1983

16 - Simple, Classic Chicken Potpie

4.8 stars with 136 ratings

Photo by abapplez

15 - Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken

4.8 stars with 161 ratings

Photo by Holiday Baker

14 - Boneless Buffalo Wings

4.8 stars with 735 ratings

Photo by EmmieYum

13 - Panang Curry with Chicken

4.8 stars with 128 ratings

Photo by dibadiba

12 - Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

4.8 stars with 95 ratings

Photo by Shearone

11 - West African Peanut Stew

4.8 stars with 60 ratings

Photo by MrsMom

10 - Spicy Chicken Thai Soup

4.9 stars with 153 ratings

Photo by Doubletigers

9 - Cherry Bomb Chicken

4.9 stars with 83 ratings

Photo by bellepepper

8 - Smothered Chicken Breasts

4.8 stars with 151 ratings

Photo by ShotsyGirl

7 - Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

4.9 stars with 421 ratings

Photo by Nicolette

6 - Creamy White Chili

4.8 stars with 137 ratings

Photo by mis7up
| Credit: Melissa Goff

5 - White Bean Chicken Breast Chili

4.8 stars with 58 ratings

Photo by Diana Mc

4 - Meaty Slow Cooker Jambalaya

4.8 stars with 55 ratings

Photo by Lela

3 - Chicken with Artichokes and Sundried Tomatoes

4.8 stars with 72 ratings

Photo by lutzflcat
| Credit: lutzflcat

2 - Lucky's Quickie Chickie

4.8 stars with 51 ratings

Photo by LilSnoo

1 - Chef John's Coq Au Vin

5.0 stars with 99 ratings

Photo by Chef John
| Credit: Chef John
