Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Ramona-Cruz Peters

This globe-trotting Texas mom can't live without her Instant Pot, loves Japanese cuisine, and strives to make everyday fabulous.

By Nicole Aksamit
Published on October 19, 2022
allrecipes allstar ramona, gray, and sawyer
Photo: Unknown

Ramona is one of the 60 million cooks in our Allrecipes community as well as an Allrecipes Allstar.

Also known as: Ramona Ruby Cruz-Peters, 41, Austin, Texas

Allrecipes Member since: July 2010

Day job: Editor-in-Chief at Fab Everyday and cookbook author

Side gig: Allrecipes Allstar

Who I cook for: Myself and my husband, Nik; and our kids, Grayson, 12 , and Sawyer, 10, and also my blog followers!

Fascinating facts about me: I was born in England to U.S. Air Force parents and moved to America when I was about 2. I am the fifth of six children.I danced in a Super Bowl halftime show when I was in high school. And I can find a silver lining in almost anything. I also published the following cookbooks: Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners and 30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook.

Best cook I know: My father. He taught all my siblings (and several nieces and nephews) the art of Puerto Rican cookery. He can also smoke a tri-tip like no one else.

Food discovery that changed my life: There have been so many! I travel a lot, so I've been fortunate to try amazing foods all over the world. One of the best things I've ever eaten is barbecue shrimp from Mr. B's Bistro in New Orleans. It was one of those dishes that almost makes you angry with the chef because you know he's just ruined all other versions for you.

In my fridge right now: Ingredients for Halloween entertaining. Spooky Month is our favorite, and we have lots of savory and sweet goodies planned, like Spooky Spaghetti with Eyeball Meatballs, Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Ghosts, and lots more.

Kitchen tool I can't live without: The Instant Pot! I was first introduced to the electric pressure cooker by other Allstars, and now it is a countertop staple. I use it multiple times a week, and my love and expertise for using it has led to it being the subject of both of my published cookbooks.

My go-to healthy snack: A quarter cup of mixed nuts with a tablespoon of dried cranberries—it's perfect for getting you from lunch to dinner!

Dish I make that others like most: My Crock Pot Party Meatballs recipe (this is my most requested recipe and one I make for every single tailgate during the fall - it's become such a staple at our tailgate that even if I don't attend, I have to send someone with a batch of them.)

Obsessions: Shopping! I'm a devoted follower of fashion. I love to express myself with new clothes and shoes.

On my bucket list: We actually plan our travels around bucket-list items (running with the bulls in Spain, doing a Kenyan safari, and seeing Machu Picchu). There's two we haven't tackled yet: climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and getting to all seven continents.

For my last meal on Earth, I want: Really good sushi and rare prime rib with a Yorkshire popover.

Secret ingredient: Garlic. My mother taught me that certain dishes are just not the same without it. To this day, I add garlic or garlic powder to nearly every savory dish I cook.

What I like most about Allrecipes: The ratings and reviews, hands down. I am a busy working mom, and I don't have time for trial and error with meals. With Allrecipes, the recipes are already tried and true, and you can get all the tips you need from the reviews.

The last recipe I searched for: Cheese ball recipes! I am working on developing a new cheese ball recipe for holiday entertaining and was researching ideas and inspiration.

Favorite ethnic cuisine: Japanese is No. 1, followed by Thai and Chinese, Puerto Rican is also up there.

My kitchen is: Lovely! It is a wide open, pretty space with marble counters and white cabinets.

Advice for a fab life: Prioritize! I have learned that it's worth cutting corners in some areas to spend more time on things that matter to me. So, DIY the things that make you happy, and be OK with store-bought items when you don't have time or when it doesn't matter as much.

Check out the delicious recipes that Ramona is cooking up in her kitchen!

See more Allrecipes Cooks to Follow

