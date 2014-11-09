Be an Allrecipes Allstar!
Is the kitchen your happy place? Is your idea of fun finding the newest recipes? Telling everyone you know exactly how you made "The World's Best Lasagna" even better? Then you are a super-fan, and joining the Allrecipes Allstars is for you!
What makes an Allstar?
The Allrecipes Allstars are home cooks who love to share their favorite recipes and tell everyone about their favorite website. They're always cooking, rating, and reviewing recipes; posting photos; and telling everyone about the next best thing to make on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Have your own blog or social media following? These are great places to share your love for the recipes you've made from Allrecipes.com.
We love promoting our Allstars' recipes and photos. We feature Allstars in Allrecipes Magazine and in videos on-site, YouTube, and social media. We share Allstar recipes, photos, and tips with our audience on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and Flipboard. Allstar recipes also fill our articles, galleries, and recipe hubs. Joining our team of Allstars means you'll be creating content for America's largest digital food media brand!
Are you the next Allstar? Here's what's involved:
- Take part in monthly activities, which include recipe development, food photos, social media sharing, brand-sponsored content programs, and testing kitchen equipment.
- Win monthly prizes for participating in campaigns and contests.
- Share cooking tips and advice in articles published on Allrecipes.com.
- Represent Allrecipes in PR opportunities.
- Behind the scenes look. Get a sneak peek at Allrecipes' newest features, promotions, products, and recipes.
- Tell Allrecipes what you think. Consider this your chance to turn on that megaphone and be heard.
- Be part of a team. Engage with other Allstars around the country who love to talk about their passion for the Allrecipes community as much as you do.
- Receive an exclusive monthly newsletter featuring the upcoming month's campaigns and contests, tips and tricks, a behind-the-scenes look into Allrecipes, and other valuable information.
- Be invited to exclusive Allstar events throughout the year.
- Be featured in weekly social media promotions, the Allrecipes magazine, videos, and the recipe of the day.
- Spread the word about Allrecipes using various social channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and blogs.
Does this sound good to you?
If you're ready to join an exclusive group of home cooks, we're ready to welcome you. Just click here to apply! Being part of the Allstars is personally rewarding. At its heart, the Allstars program is a community. You'll never be without the camaraderie of people who are as eager as you are to talk about cooking, plan get-togethers, and support fellow home cooks.