A definitive list of all the pumpkin-flavored products on menus this year to quell your cravings all season long.

Here Are All the Best Pumpkin Items You Can Order This Fall

It's that time again — the leaves change and temperatures start to drop — fall is officially here! Another indication of autumn's arrival is all the pumpkin-flavored items popping up on menus across the country. Maybe you're wondering if your favorite fast food spot has added any pumpkin products to their menus this year, or maybe you've been waiting for your favorite coffee shop to announce their pumpkin spice latte all year long. Whichever camp you fall into, here are all the best pumpkin items you need to know about this year.

All the Pumpkin Items at Coffee Chains

Starbucks

This year, Starbucks has quite the selection of pumpkin-flavored treats and drinks to get you in the mood for fall. As is tradition, Starbucks brought back their Pumpkin Spice Latte alongside lots of other fall favorites including Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Loaf, and their Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

An assortment of lattes, cold brew, and other drinks from Starbucks fall menu sit on an orange patterned background Credit: Starbucks

Caribou Coffee

Ever tried a Pumpkin Cake Pop before? Well, now you can because Caribou Coffee is serving them up alongside plenty of other pumpkin products. As far as drinks go, you can sip on their Nitro Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Crafted Press, Pumpkin White Mocha, Pumpkin Caribou Cooler, and a spiced Pumpkin Chai. And for more spiced sweets, be sure to check out their Pumpkin Bread as well.

Peet's Coffee

Whether you like your Pumpkin Latte hot or iced, Peet's Coffee has both options covered! Or, if you're looking to try something new, consider ordering their new Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly.

PJ's Coffee

Peet's isn't the only coffee shop serving up pumpkin lattes. Be sure to swing by PJ's Coffee and try their Pumpkin Latte or, if prefer your caffeine fix on ice, a delicious Cold Brew with Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam. And don't forget to pair your pumpkin drinks with their new Pumpkin Blondie.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Another coffee shop showing off their pumpkin-themed lineup is Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The next time you pop into your nearest location, give their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Latte a try, because these seasonal items will only last until October 31st.

Krispy Kreme

Pumpkin season came early this year at Krispy Kreme. Starting back in August, the classic donut chain began serving up several types of yummy pumpkin donuts including a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. And, if you can't bear the thought of eating one of these doughnuts by themselves, pair it a Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee or a Pumpkin Spice Latte for a full-on fall flavor power couple.

A mix of fall flavored pumpkin donuts in a krispy kreme box with a pumpkin and cinnamon sticks on the side. Credit: Krispy Kreme

Dunkin Donuts

If Dunkin Donuts is your preferred coffee spot, fear not, because they have plenty of pumpkin spice options to keep you coming back all season long. Enjoy the flavors of pumpkin spice in donut form with a Pumpkin Donut or their Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, or try sipping on a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, or their Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. And the fun doesn't stop there, because they also sell Pumpkin Muffins topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

All the Pumpkin Items at Fast Food Restaurants

Dairy Queen

If you prefer to enjoy the unique taste of pumpkin paired with ice cream, then Dairy Queen can be your go-to with their Pumpkin Pie Blizzards. And just when you thought that it couldn't get any sweeter, beginning September 7, DQ will hold a sweepstakes competition where you can win limited-edition scented pillows inspired by their fall Blizzard menu. Just imagine going to bed every night to the lovely scent of cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and everything nice.

McDonald's

If you absolutely love the combination of pumpkin pie and whipped cream, then McDonald's pumpkin dessert is for you! While they haven't confirmed whether they're bringing back their Pumpkin and Creme Pie yet, McDonald's did release them in 2020 and 2021, so there's a strong possibility that it's due for a return. In the meantime, we'll be on the lookout!

Freddy's

From now until November 1st, you can purchase a Pumpkin Concrete from any Freddy's location but be warned — this frozen dairy treat may leave you speechless. In their take on a milkshake, Freddy's combines rich vanilla custard with an entire slice of pumpkin pie. Yup. Then, to top it all off, a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkling of cinnamon make this the perfect fall treat.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is known around the world for their delectable smash burgers, but real fans know they make super decadent, thick and creamy milkshakes. This fall they've got three seasonal flavors on the menu including their Pumpkin Patch Shake, a creamy combination of pumpkin puree, vanilla frozen custard, cinnamon, and nutmeg, topped with whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds.

A pumpkin pie flavored milkshake from Shake Shack sits on a pink background topped with whipped cream and pumpkin seeds. A pumpkin pie flavored milkshake from Shake Shack sits on a pink background topped with whipped cream and pumpkin seeds. | Credit: Shake Shack

All the Pumpkin Items at Smoothie Shops

Jamba Juice

Who said that you can't enjoy the delicious taste of pumpkin spice and the nutrients of a smoothie at the same time? Well, now at Jamba Juice, you can! The popular smoothie place has brought back their Classic Pumpkin Smash smoothie and their Plant-Based Pumpkin Smash smoothie.

Smoothie King

If you think that Jamba Juice has got it going on, just wait until you hear about Smoothie King. On their fall 2022 menu, they have a Keto Champ Pumpkin Smoothie, Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie, Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie, and a Pumpkin D-Lite Smoothie available to purchase.

All the Pumpkin Items at Casual Dining Restaurants

IHOP

If you're craving some pumpkin spice at breakfast, why not stop by IHOP to try their Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo? In addition to enjoying eggs and hash browns, you also get to taste their yummy pumpkin spice pancakes.

A stack of pumpkin pancakes sit on a wood surface with fall leaves and a side of eggs and bacon in the background. Credit: IHOP

Cheesecake Factory

If you love cheesecake and you love pumpkin spice, then you have every reason to try the Pumpkin Cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory. Enjoy a creamy pumpkin filling, crunchy graham cracker crust, and velvety topping of whipped cream all in this luscious cheesecake.

Red Robin

There's no better way to finish off a delicious meal at Red Robin than by sipping on their Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Milkshake. Created using rich vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice, caramel, and milk, this is one milkshake you won't soon forget.

All the Pumpkin Items at Convenience Stores

Wawa

Pumpkin season has officially started at Wawa! From their Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew to their Pumpkin Spice Spiced Caramel Oat Milk Latte and their Pumpkin Spice Cookies and Cream Smoothie, this convenience store has a wide variety of pumpkin-flavored drinks to enjoy.

7-Eleven

From road trips to late night snacks to essentials any time of day, 7-Eleven has it all — including a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte or Coffee. That's right, your favorite convenience store has just what you need to quell pumpkin spice cravings on the go.

A 7-Eleven pumpkin spice latte sits on a white background with a small pumpkin and whole dried spices like cinnamon sticks beside it. Credit: 7-Eleven

The Bottom Line

Whether you religiously order Starbucks' PSL all autumn long or you just want to give some new fall-flavored treats a try, there are certainly enough pumpkin spice products to go around.