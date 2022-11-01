Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels

As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Americans are in for a pretty expensive holiday season. That's why Aldi is introducing its Thanksgiving Price Rewind deal.

Starting November 2, Aldi is rewinding the clock and lowering prices to those of Thanksgiving 2019. Customers will find all their holiday essentials, like veggies, marshmallows, pies, stuffing, cheese, and wine, for the same price they paid in 2019—which makes discounts up to 30% off.

"We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond," said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S. in a press release.

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion is available at Aldi stores nationwide and online. You'll know a product is part of the promotion and has a reduced price if you see the item marked with the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon.

This deal will run from November 2 to November 29, so you'll have ample time to stock up on all your Thanksgiving necessities—and maybe even get some early December holiday shopping done, too.