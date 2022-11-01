Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels

With discounts up to 30% off, this could be the cheapest Thanksgiving since 2019.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022
Thanksgiving side dishes
Photo: Aldi

As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Americans are in for a pretty expensive holiday season. That's why Aldi is introducing its Thanksgiving Price Rewind deal.

Starting November 2, Aldi is rewinding the clock and lowering prices to those of Thanksgiving 2019. Customers will find all their holiday essentials, like veggies, marshmallows, pies, stuffing, cheese, and wine, for the same price they paid in 2019—which makes discounts up to 30% off.

"We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond," said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S. in a press release.

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion is available at Aldi stores nationwide and online. You'll know a product is part of the promotion and has a reduced price if you see the item marked with the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon.

This deal will run from November 2 to November 29, so you'll have ample time to stock up on all your Thanksgiving necessities—and maybe even get some early December holiday shopping done, too.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Costco Storefront
Costco Just Increased the Price of Two Food Court Staples
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Products Under $20 We're Stocking up on This Month
Two living turkeys against a yellow and purple background.
Will There Be a Turkey Shortage This Thanksgiving?
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Milk, cheese and other dairy products sit in front of an upward arrow indicating the rising prices of dairy.
Dairy Prices Are Increasing At Staggering Rates — Here's What You Need To Know
Dominos pizza, salad, breadsticks, and brownies
Domino's Is Fighting Inflation By Offering 20% Off Everything
Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
A Save a Lot food store store front
Should You Be Shopping at Salvage Grocery Stores to Save on Food Costs?
Target Deal Days
Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items
Early Access Prime Member Sale Deals Roundup
Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart
Lots of chickpeas covering the full frame of the photo
Are Chickpeas the Next Grocery Item to Go Missing from Store Shelves?
Great British Baking Show season 13 cast
When Does 'The Great British Baking Show' Air On Netflix in the U.S.?
A grocery store shelf full of Huy Fong Food sriracha sauce bottles.
Sriracha Shelves Are Emptying — How Long Will the Shortage Last?
A woman leaning on a grocery cart looking board with music notes floating around her head.
The Secret Reason Grocery Stores Play Music
Labor Day Walmart Sale
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8