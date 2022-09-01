We Got a Sneak Peek at the September Aldi Finds, Here's What We're Buying

Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte, store shelves are lined with Halloween decor, and cool weather is right around the corner. It's safe to say that fall is in the air. The start of September not only means we're just a few weeks away from the first day of autumn, but it also means we've been gifted a new month of Aldi Finds. This month at Aldi, you'll find tons of seasonal flavors, like pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon, the return of its fan-favorite Deutsche Küche line just in time for Oktoberfest, and much more! But remember, these items are only available while supplies last, so mark your calendars and get your quarter ready.

Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream

Aldi Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Credit: Aldi

Cool off with the warm fall flavors of this pumpkin spice- or apple cinnamon-flavored ice cream. Can't choose? That's okay, each pint only costs $1.99, so you can get both starting September 7.

Jacob Einig Halloween Sweet Red

Jacob Einig Halloween Sweet Red Credit: Aldi

If you're already excited for Halloween, then it's time to stock up on this Sweet Bloody Red wine from Jacob Einig. The bottle is gorgeous enough to display, and you can't beat the $6.99 price tag. Grab a bottle (or a few) starting September 7.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Maple Bisque

Specially Selected Pumpkin Maple Bisque Credit: Aldi

Make the easiest comfort meal of your life with this jar of ready-to-eat gourmet soup. Choose from Pumpkin Maple Bisque or Creamy Carrot Bisque, then heat and eat the delicious autumnal soup. Each 24-ounce jar costs $3.89 and will be available starting September 7.

Wicked Grove Caramel Apple Hard Cider

Wicked Grove Caramel Apple Hard Cider Credit: Aldi

If you like Aldi's all-year-round hard cider, then you'll love this brand-new fall version. The new caramel apple flavor from Wicked Grove hits shelves on September 14, and you can pick up a six-pack for $7.99.

Deutsche Küche Cheese Spaetzle

Aldi Deutsche Kuche Cheese Spaetzle Credit: Aldi

Oktoberfest begins September 17 this year, and you can once again celebrate at home with Aldi's line of German offerings. Aldi's Deutsche Küche foods, like this cheese spaetzle as well garlic sage spaetzle, peanut puffs, strudel, German-style pickles, and more, will become available on September 21. Each product ranges in price from $1.99 to $7.99 — this frozen spaetzle costs $4.49.

Emporium Selection Beer Fondue

Aldi Emporium Selection Beer Fondue Credit: Aldi

Whether you're having an Oktoberfest party or simply want to enjoy delicious fondue at home, this ready-made beer cheese fondue is the perfect melty snack. Pick up a container for $5.89 starting September 21 and serve with pretzel bites, chunks of bread, or fruit — like those apples you'll be picking.

Sundae Shoppe Frozen Strawberry Donut Dessert Bars

Sundae Shoppe Frozen Strawberry Donut Dessert Bars Credit: Aldi

Just because summer is ending doesn't mean you have to stop enjoying tasty frozen treats. Grab these adorable donut-shaped ice cream bars in strawberry or vanilla flavors starting September 21. Each four-pack costs $2.99.

Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine

Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine Credit: Aldi

Pumpkin spice lovers need to try this pumpkin spice-flavored mulled wine from Three Mills. Simply pour it into a punch bowl, add your autumnal garnishes (like cinnamon sticks and apples), and serve it up to your happy guests. The bottles cost $5.99 each and will hit stores on September 21.

Mama Cozzi's Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

Aldi Mama Cozzis Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza Credit: Aldi

Aldi always has delicious take-and-bake pizzas with fun flavors. This time around, it's Nashville hot chicken. This easy pizza is topped with mozzarella, Cheddar, chicken, dill pickles, and hot sauce. At just $6.49, it's cheaper than takeout and just as easy. Look for these pizzas in the deli section starting September 28.

Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Gelato Bites

Aldi Chocolate Gelato Bites Credit: Aldi

Looking for a decadent dessert? Look no further than these frozen gelato bites. Choose from chocolate-covered chocolate bites or chocolate-covered vanilla bites. Or why choose at all? Grab both boxes for $3.99 each on September 28.

Bonus: Crofton Harvest Serving Platter

Crofton Harvest Serving Platter Credit: Aldi