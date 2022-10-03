Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart

It's October which means it's officially spooky season. Whether you plan on running amok, amok, amok with your fellow witches or partaking in the monster mash, you're going to need some sustenance to get you through the month. What better place to shop for those autumn offerings than Aldi? This month Aldi has a ton of great Finds for all your Halloween-inspired needs — whether you're hosting a party or celebrating with your kids — as well as new offerings that make mealtime easy. Remember, as always, these products are only available while supplies last, so if you want to score these products, you'll need to get to Aldi quickly.

Reggano Halloween Shaped Pasta

Halloween is in full swing at Aldi this month and this spooky-shaped pasta will have you feeling festive in no time. It's the perfect pasta to serve with Aldi's pumpkin-flavored pasta sauces. Grab a bag of this adorable pasta for $2.69 starting October 5.

Cookie and Pizza Kits

Looking for a fun and delicious activity? Look no further than Aldi's cookie kits. Choose from the Day of the Dead-themed kit for $5.99 or the chocolate haunted house kit for $7.99. Or, if you want something savory, you can pick up a Halloween-themed pizza kit shaped like a pumpkin or ghost for $5.49. All three kits will be available starting October 5.

Barissimo Halloween Coffee

Start every morning with a witches' brew thanks to Aldi's Halloween-themed coffee. Choose from The Sleepy Hollow blend, with notes of orange and apple, or the Raven's Roast, with notes of honey and fruit tones. Or why choose at all? Grab a bag for $4.99 each starting October 5.

Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles

There's no such thing as fall without some pumpkin spice. This year, Aldi is serving up pumpkin spice-flavored frozen waffles so you can start your mornings right. If you don't like pumpkin spice, Aldi also has cinnamon-flavored frozen waffles to choose. Each box of 10 waffles costs $2.49 and will hit shelves on October 5.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce

Ready to spice up your pasta dishes (literally)? Then you need Aldi's Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce. If you want something milder, you can also go for Aldi's Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce. We'll be buying both tasty sauces because you can't beat the seasonal flavors or the fact that they cost $3.49 a jar. Stock up on the sauce starting October 5.

Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment

A Halloween charcuterie board? Sign us up! Aldi is the one-stop shop for all your charcuterie needs. This month, it's offering five Halloween-themed cheeses: Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale Cheese, Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Freaky Frankenstein Sage Derby, Transylvanian Cave Cheese, and Transylvanian Cave Cheese soaked in red wine. All of the cheeses will be available on October 5 and each block costs $4.29.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche

Whether you're making French toast, bread pudding, or simply enjoying it on its own, this pumpkin spice-flavored brioche will be your new favorite bread. At $4.29 per loaf, we'll definitely be stocking up on this flavorful fall bread on October 5.

Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli

Sure, Aldi is lining its shelves with fall flavors this October, but there are other foods you don't want to miss — like these Shrimp & Crab Ravioli. The frozen ravioli makes for the perfect quick and easy weeknight meal. Plus, they're packed with so much flavor that you really only need to serve them with a light lemon butter sauce. Pick up a 20-ounce bag for $4.49 beginning October 12.

Clancy's Cheesy Garlic Bread Potato Chips

If you love garlic bread (honestly, who doesn't?), then you need to try a bag of these Cheesy Garlic Bread-flavored potato chips. We know we'll be grabbing a couple bags to stock our pantries — especially because each bag only costs $1.99. Add these to your list starting October 12.

Sundae Shoppe Biscotti Gelato Dipped Sandwiches

Elevate your dessert options by adding a box (or two) of Gelato Dipped Sandwiches to your freezer. They feature decadent gelato sandwiched between two biscotti cookies all dipped in rich chocolate. Aldi is selling a vanilla-flavored version and a chocolate-flavored version for $3.49 per box starting October 12.

L'oven Fresh Everything Bread

You've heard of everything bagels, but what about everything bread? This seeded bread is loaded with all the delicious, savory flavors you love from everything bagel seasoning. Now, you can add even more salty, spicy flavor to your sandwiches, avocado toast, or anything else you make using this bread. We know we'll be adding a few loaves, priced at $3.99 each, to our cart starting October 19.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Buffalo Chicken Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen has done it again! This time, the take-and-bake deli pizza flavor is Buffalo Cheddar Mac and Chicken. The pizza is loaded with chicken, three cheeses, and Buffalo Cheddar cheese sauce on a thin crust. Each 12-inch pizza costs $6.49 and you can find them in the deli section starting October 26.

Park Street Deli White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

We love a quick and easy side dish. And there's nothing quicker or easier than this heat-and-eat white Cheddar mac and cheese. The creamy, cheesy side is made with three types of cheese: white Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano. Put this $3.99 dish on your list and find it in the deli section starting October 26.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Pecan Bundt Cake

Aldi is serving up this bakery-style Pumpkin Pecan Bundt Cake just in time for your Halloween party. Leave the baking to the professionals and pick up a tasty cake for just $4.49 on October 26.

Clio Greek Strawberry Yogurt Mini Bars

Clio's Greek yogurt bars are the perfect pick-me-up snack when you want something light and sweet. The delicious bars are made with real Greek yogurt and coated in chocolate — plus they're only 60 calories. Choose from an eight-pack of strawberry- or vanilla-flavored bars for $3.99 per box starting October 26.