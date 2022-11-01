We Previewed Aldi's November Finds — These Are the Products We're Buying

It's November, which means the holiday season is officially upon us. Whether that means the Thanksgiving holiday or one of the many festive December holidays is up to you. No matter which event you're planning for, Aldi has you covered this month with loads of delicious Aldi Finds perfect for entertaining and getting into the fall and winter spirit.

This month, you'll find snacks for your Friendsgiving charcuterie board, side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal, and a glimpse at what December's Aldi Finds might look like as the store begins rolling out Christmas- and holiday-themed products. Plus, Aldi's advent and holiday calendars are officially back on November 2 — and those are guaranteed to sell out quickly, so add those to your list as well.

Remember, Aldi Finds are only available on a weekly basis while supplies last, so don't miss your chance to score these 10 products.

The Best Aldi Finds in November

Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli

These Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli will make for the easiest side dish this holiday. The fresh ravioli just need to be boiled and topped with your favorite sauce — or try Aldi's suggestion of Orange Whiskey Glaze. Grab these ravioli, as well as the Turkey Cranberry ravioli, for $3.39 on November 2.

Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing

Don't want to make homemade stuffing this year? That's perfectly fine when you can grab a box of this Brioche Stuffing Mix from Aldi starting November 2. Choose from Lemon Thyme-flavored stuffing or Garlic Rosemary-flavored stuffing. Or, don't choose at all, and make both for your guests to choose from. At just $1.99 per box, it's worth it to stock up.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring

Talk about the easiest appetizer ever. This pepperoni pizza ring comes with marinara sauce, so all you have to do is warm it up and serve. Grab a pizza ring (or two) for $4.99 starting November 9.

Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes

Whether you're prepping for your Feast of the Seven Fishes or just craving a delicious crab cake, these fresh crab cakes are a must-buy. Each $5.99-pack includes four crab cakes and cocktail sauce. You can add them to your cart on November 9.

Clancy's Turkey Stuffing Wavy Potato Chips

Who doesn't want to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal in potato chip form? Now you can with these Turkey Stuffing- and Garlic Mashed-flavored potato chips. Both bags are available on November 9 and cost $1.99 each.

Appetitos Mini Puff Pastries

Sure, you could make your own puff pastry appetizer. Or you could buy these easy, frozen ones from Aldi instead (that's what we'll be doing). These Caramelized Onion & Gouda appetizers go on sale on November 16 and cost $5.29 for a box of 12 pastries. You can't beat that.

Clancy's Peppermint Pretzel Stars

Aldi is rolling out its holiday snacks starting November 23, which means a whole month of delicious holiday-themed foods is yet to come! The festive flavors begin with these vanilla-dipped pretzels with peppermint flakes ($2.49) — plus Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookies ($3.95), Snowflake Cones ($3.99), and Snowman Graham Snack Packs ($2.49).

Specially Selected Stuffed Gnocchi

We're always looking for easy dinners after Thanksgiving. That's why this year we'll be buying a bag of this pasta. Choose from Stuffed Gnocchi with Sausage Cream Sauce or Fusili Alfredo with White Truffle Sauce. Each 24-ounce bag costs $7.49 and will be on shelves starting November 30.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Holiday-Themed Pizzas

The whole family will love these holiday-themed pizzas. The $5.49 pizzas come in two varieties and shapes. The Holiday Tree Pizza is topped with spinach, Cheddar, bell peppers, and pesto cream sauce. The Holiday Star Pizza is topped with Cheddar, bell peppers, and mozzarella pearls. Skip the takeout and grab these festive pizzas starting November 30.

Sundae Shoppe Mint Christmas Tree Bars

Aldi is getting us into the holiday spirit with these Christmas tree-shaped ice cream bars. A three-pack costs $2.99 and comes in two flavors: vanilla or mint. We'll be picking these ice cream bars up, as well as a pint of peppermint or hot chocolate ice cream ($1.99), on November 30.