Start the New Year by Adding These New Aldi Finds to Your Cart

It may be a new year but it's also a new month, and that's even more exciting for us Aldi shoppers. If you're a devoted Aldi lover, you know a new month means new Aldi Finds are hitting the shelves.

This month, Aldi has new products for everyone. You'll find healthy entrées to fuel your New Year's resolutions, delicious new snacks to get you through the mid-afternoon hunger pangs, easy-to-make mains that keep lunch and dinner prep quick, and even chocolates and candy for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day. With all these new goodies, make sure you get to your local Aldi early on Wednesdays to score these Finds before they're gone.

The Best Aldi Finds in January 2022

Priano Vegetable Lasagna

Aldi

There's no need to prep your own veggie lasagna when you can grab this two-pound frozen meal for just $6.95. The lasagna is loaded with seven veggies between layers of tomato sauce and spinach and ricotta — all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Find the lasagna in the frozen aisle starting January 4.

Yummy Original Dino Buddies

Aldi

We know the kiddos are always begging for dino-shaped nuggets, so this month you can stock up on them at Aldi. The Yummy brand dinosaur chicken nuggets are made with white meat only and come in a 3.5-pound box, which should last you a little while. Head to Aldi starting January 11 to grab a box for $9.99.

Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken Entrees

Aldi

We told you Aldi is making dinner prep extra simple this month. After the busy holiday season, grab one of these stuffed chicken entrées, pop it in the oven, and voilà. You'll have a meal you can pass off as homemade, but without the hard work. The chicken costs $3.99 and will be available starting January 11.

Turin Fireball Flavored Chocolates

Aldi

It's never too early to grab your Valentine's Day candy. If your valentine loves Fireball Whisky, you need to grab these chocolates on January 11. They're dark chocolates with a Fireball-flavored filling, but they're non-alcoholic, so they're safe for everyone to enjoy! Each 7-ounce container costs $6.99.

Simply Nature Organic Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Chicken Sausage

Aldi

Served for lunch or dinner, chicken sausage is such a versatile food — and Aldi's organic chicken sausage is already packed with flavor, so there isn't much work for you. Choose between Pesto Chicken Sausage or Tomato Basil Mozzarella Chicken Sausage when they hit shelves on January 11. However, because they're only $4.99 each, we won't be choosing at all and adding both flavors to our cart.

Breakfast Best Double Chocolate Belgian Waffles

Aldi

Talk about the breakfast of champions. Whether you buy them for a romantic Valentine's Day breakfast in bed or simply for your next brunch, these chocolate-flavored waffles are sure to be a hit. Grab a box of six frozen waffles for $3.29 starting January 18.

Specially Selected Dark Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

Aldi

Attention coffee lovers! Get your caffeine kick from these dark chocolate-covered espresso beans coming to Aldi on January 18. The 10-ounce container costs $3.49, so don't mind us as we're snacking on espresso beans at our desk for the next few months.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Premium Tavern Cheese

Aldi

We really can't go to Aldi without picking up a Mama Cozzi's pizza. This month, you'll find new Tavern-Style pizzas in the frozen food aisle. The premium pizzas come in two varieties: Extra Loaded Cheese, which is topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and white Cheddar, and Supreme, which is topped with sausage, red onion, bell peppers, pepperoni, and mushrooms. Grab the pizzas for $5.99 each starting January 25.

Clancy's Bacon Habanero Pretzel Slims

Aldi

These pretzel slims are the perfect bite-sized snack for eating alone or with your favorite dip. Aldi's Original and Everything Pretzel Slims are always on the shelves, but this month you'll find two new flavors: Garlic Parmesan and Bacon Habanero. Grab a bag (or two or three) for $2.29 starting January 25.

Clancy's Fried Pickle Ranch Wavy Potato Chips

Aldi

Pickle-flavored everything is here to stay in 2023! For you pickle lovers out there, you can grab a bag of Fried Pickle Ranch Wavy Potato Chips for just $1.99 starting January 25. If you don't like pickles, you don't have to miss out! You can also grab a bag of Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Wavy Potato Chips for the same price on January 25.