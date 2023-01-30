February's Aldi Finds Are Here and Our Valentine's Day Dinner Just Got Even Better

Plus, we're stocking up on a lot of easy meal finds.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023
Aldi sign
Photo: Allrecipes

It's the month of love and there's nothing we love more than a good Aldi Find. Your local Aldi is about to be filled with foods for your Valentine's Day date, delicious snacks, and some new tasty finds that make dinnertime easy. February is pretty short, so make sure to stock up on these products while they're still on the shelves!

Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli

Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli
Aldi

Price: $4.49
Available: February 1

This seafood-stuffed ravioli is what easy dinner dreams are made of. Just boil up the frozen ravioli and top it with your favorite red sauce, garlic butter sauce, or cream sauce for the perfect, elevated meal.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza
Aldi

Price: $5.99
Available: February 1

No need to order out or even make a homemade pizza. Just grab a fresh, ready-to-bake heart-shaped pie from Aldi. The adorable cheese pizza is big enough to share with your valentine — and it's easy enough to dress up if you're craving more adventurous toppings.

Specially Selected Crème Brûlée

Specially Selected Crème Brûlée
Aldi

Price: $5.49
Available: February 1

Make your at-home Valentine's Day celebration feel like a 5-star restaurant. Each box has two frozen Crème Brûlées and all you have to do is heat them up and wow your company. The dessert even comes in a ceramic dish, so just throw the box away and no one will know it was store-bought!

Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails

Specially Selected N. Atlantic Lobster Tails
Aldi

Price: $13.99
Available: February 1

Yes, Aldi does sell lobster tails, and at a fairly decent price too. They'll likely sell out quickly, so if you want to treat yourself to a delicious lobster dinner, you should grab them ASAP.

Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Cheesecake

Specially Selected Heart Shaped Cheesecake
Aldi

Price: $5.99
Available: February 1

End your Valentine's Day dinner with a sweet heart-shaped cheesecake. The festive cheesecake is swirled with strawberry flavor and big enough to share with your valentine for a few desserts.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Crab Rangoon

Fusia Asian Inspirations Crab Rangoon
Aldi

Price: $3.29
Available: February 8

If you love crab rangoon, then you need to head to Aldi's freezer section. The 8-count of crab rangoon, made with real crab and cream cheese in a crispy shell, comes with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Pho Noodles

Fusia Asian Inspirations Pho Noodles
Aldi

Price: $2.99
Available: February 8

Whether you want to make homemade pho or ramen, Aldi has you covered this month. Discover packets of both dry pho noodles and dry ramen noodles alongside pho and ramen broth in the Aldi Finds section.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Pepperoni and Jalapeño Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Pepperoni
Aldi

Price: $6.79
Available: February 22

You know we can't resist Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. This month you can grab this sweet and hot pizza made with a honey sauce, pepperoni, and jalapeños.

Priano Parmesan Chicken

Priano Parmesan Chicken
Aldi

Price: $9.99
Available: February 22

Up your Italian-inspired dinner with these breaded chicken Parmesan patties. Just heat the chicken up and use it as an easy addition to your favorite pasta recipe.

Parkview Irish Style Bangers

Parkview Irish Style Bangers
Aldi

Price: $4.29
Available: February 22

February is a short month and you don't want to fall behind on your St. Patty's Day prep. Stock up on these Irish-style bangers now so you can be ready for a delicious Irish-inspired dinner when the holiday rolls around.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Aldi Logo
Start the New Year by Adding These New Aldi Finds to Your Cart
Aldi Logo
Start the New Year by Adding These New Aldi Finds to Your Cart
le creuset vday collection tout
Le Creuset Has a Sweet Heart-Studded Collection for Valentine's Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
Aldi Sign
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
Memorial Day Aldi Finds
The 10 Best Aldi Finds For Your Memorial Day BBQ
Aldi Sign with leaves
We Previewed Aldi's November Finds — These Are the Products We're Buying
Aldi Sign
August's Aldi Finds Have Been Announced — Check Out the Products We're Snagging
Sam's Club Sign
The Best Products on Sale at Sam's Club This Month
Aldi Holiday Store
The Best Holiday Products at Aldi This Month
A Costco storefront on a yellow background.
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
Aldi Sign
We Got a Sneak Peek at the September Aldi Finds, Here's What We're Buying
A box of Ronzoni pastina pasta on a blue background
What Is Pastina & Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
Aldi store with fall leaves overlay
The Best New Seasonal Products Coming to Aldi in September
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Deals on Holiday Products at Sam's Club This Month