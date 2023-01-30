February's Aldi Finds Are Here and Our Valentine's Day Dinner Just Got Even Better

It's the month of love and there's nothing we love more than a good Aldi Find. Your local Aldi is about to be filled with foods for your Valentine's Day date, delicious snacks, and some new tasty finds that make dinnertime easy. February is pretty short, so make sure to stock up on these products while they're still on the shelves!

Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli

Price: $4.49

Available: February 1

This seafood-stuffed ravioli is what easy dinner dreams are made of. Just boil up the frozen ravioli and top it with your favorite red sauce, garlic butter sauce, or cream sauce for the perfect, elevated meal.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza

Price: $5.99

Available: February 1

No need to order out or even make a homemade pizza. Just grab a fresh, ready-to-bake heart-shaped pie from Aldi. The adorable cheese pizza is big enough to share with your valentine — and it's easy enough to dress up if you're craving more adventurous toppings.

Specially Selected Crème Brûlée

Price: $5.49

Available: February 1

Make your at-home Valentine's Day celebration feel like a 5-star restaurant. Each box has two frozen Crème Brûlées and all you have to do is heat them up and wow your company. The dessert even comes in a ceramic dish, so just throw the box away and no one will know it was store-bought!

Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails

Price: $13.99

Available: February 1

Yes, Aldi does sell lobster tails, and at a fairly decent price too. They'll likely sell out quickly, so if you want to treat yourself to a delicious lobster dinner, you should grab them ASAP.

Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Cheesecake

Price: $5.99

Available: February 1

End your Valentine's Day dinner with a sweet heart-shaped cheesecake. The festive cheesecake is swirled with strawberry flavor and big enough to share with your valentine for a few desserts.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Crab Rangoon

Price: $3.29

Available: February 8

If you love crab rangoon, then you need to head to Aldi's freezer section. The 8-count of crab rangoon, made with real crab and cream cheese in a crispy shell, comes with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Pho Noodles

Price: $2.99

Available: February 8

Whether you want to make homemade pho or ramen, Aldi has you covered this month. Discover packets of both dry pho noodles and dry ramen noodles alongside pho and ramen broth in the Aldi Finds section.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Hot Honey Pepperoni and Jalapeño Pizza

Price: $6.79

Available: February 22

You know we can't resist Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. This month you can grab this sweet and hot pizza made with a honey sauce, pepperoni, and jalapeños.

Priano Parmesan Chicken

Price: $9.99

Available: February 22

Up your Italian-inspired dinner with these breaded chicken Parmesan patties. Just heat the chicken up and use it as an easy addition to your favorite pasta recipe.

Parkview Irish Style Bangers

Price: $4.29

Available: February 22

February is a short month and you don't want to fall behind on your St. Patty's Day prep. Stock up on these Irish-style bangers now so you can be ready for a delicious Irish-inspired dinner when the holiday rolls around.