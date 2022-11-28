Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.

Yes, this month Aldi is very holiday-forward with treats, gift sets, and festive-shaped foods. However, we know that despite the holidays taking over the month, you still need to grocery shop for regular meals during the week. So, we've rounded up our favorite 10 products coming to Aldi this month that will make winter cooking easy — and maybe get you into a little bit of a festive spirit.

The Best Aldi Finds in December

Specially Selected Gourmet Pasta in Glass

Aldi

This multicolored pasta and jar serve two purposes. First, it looks great in your kitchen while holding your dry pasta. And second, and more importantly, it's delicious. The glass jar is reusable so you can keep refilling it with all your favorite pasta — and for only $7.99 you can't beat the price. Pick up one for you and a couple to gift starting December 7.

Specially Selected Truffle Oil

Aldi

Enjoying gourmet food doesn't have to break the bank. This month at Aldi you can grab a 250-millimeter bottle of truffle oil for just $9.95. Use it to top pasta, fries, and steak starting December 7.

Specially Selected Mini Pastries

Aldi

Whether you're having a party and need some delicious desserts or want a sweet treat for breakfast, you have to grab a bag of these frozen pastries. Each bag contains eight ready-to-bake delights. You can choose between Cinnamon Swirl pastries or Chocolate Hazelnut croissants. Personally, we won't be choosing, we'll be grabbing one of each for $4.99 on December 7.

Southern Grove Winter Trail Mix

Aldi

Who doesn't love some trail mix as an afternoon pick-me-up snack? This month, Aldi has three seasonal offerings including Salted Caramel, Candy Cane, and Hot Cocoa. Each 20.5-ounce tub features a blend of nuts, sweets, and marshmallows or pretzels. The trail mix costs $9.99 and will hit shelves on December 7.

Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails

Aldi

Aldi is stocked and ready for your Feast of the Seven Fishes — or really any seafood dinner you have planned this month. In addition to these lobster tails ($13.99), Aldi is also selling Maryland and Boardwalk Style Crab Cakes ($7.99), frozen Dungeness Crab ($45.99), and fresh, stuffed Atlantic salmon ($9.99) starting December 7. As well as a shrimp ring ($8.99) and bacon-wrapped scallops ($7.49) beginning December 14.

Specially Selected Pimento Stuffed Olives

Aldi

It's holiday party season, which also means it's charcuterie season! Add these pimento-stuffed green olives to your appetizer list or even just grab a jar to put on your winter salads. You can find them on the shelves starting December 14 for $3.29.

Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit

Aldi

Speaking of charcuterie boards. If you want to leave the board up to the professionals, you can grab this kit for $12.99. Each kit includes Turkish apricots, Deglet Noor dates, whole almonds, herb-seasoned cashews, almonds and pecans, and dark chocolate almonds. All you have to do is add your favorite meats and cheeses — which you can also get at Aldi. Pick up a kit on December 14.

Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts

Aldi

There's no better way to start your day than with a decadent chocolate peppermint bark doughnut. Stan's Donuts is a Chicago-loved donut shop that you can typically only order through Goldbelly if you don't have a store near you. However, for a limited time starting December 14, the beloved donuts will be available at Aldi for $3.99.

Specially Selected German Mousse Cake

Aldi

Wow everyone at your table with one of these layered mousse cakes that are imported from Germany. There's no need for holiday baking when you can buy this gorgeous frozen cake that's ready to serve after a quick thaw in your fridge. You can choose from a Marzipan Mousse layered golden cake, Triple Chocolate Mousse layered chocolate cake, or Cherry Chocolate Chip layered chocolate cake. Whichever one you choose, the cakes cost $7.99 and you can find them at Aldi beginning December 21.

Yummy Hot Chicken Fries

Aldi

Appetizer? Snack? Quick and easy dinner for the kids? Yes. These hot chicken fries are all of the above. The convenient chicken fries are perfectly spicy and easy to make in a microwave, oven, or air fryer. Plus, grabbing a box of these means you can skip the drive-thru line later. Yummy's chicken fries will hit Aldi's freezer on December 28 and cost $9.99 a box.