A Health Alert Deems Aldi Ready-to-Eat Chicken Breast Unsafe Due to Under-Processing

Check your fridges and freezers because this product is not safe to eat.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023
Chicken Recall
Photo: Getty Images/Allrecipes

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert for Park Street Deli's ready-to-eat chicken breasts due to potential under-processing. The chicken, which is produced by Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD and sold at Aldi stores, is not safe to eat because it may be undercooked or raw.

The impacted product is Park Street Deli's ​​Broccoli Stuffed Chicken with a use-by date of 1/30/2023. The product is not being recalled because it is no longer available to purchase, but the FSIS is worried that consumers may still have the chicken in their fridges or freezers.

You'll know if you have the potentially undercooked stuffed chicken if the product has the establishment number P-8334 in the USDA seal—and you can find label photos on the USDA's site. If you have the impacted product, do not eat it; instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The potentially underprocessed meat was sold at retail locations, particularly Aldi, in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. At this time, there have not been any reports of adverse effects or illnesses caused by consumption. FSIS issued the alert because customers reported that the impacted product claims to be ready-to-eat, but appears to be raw.

If you have any questions about the health alert, you can contact Jeff Gruber, Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, at jeffgruber@vanguardculinary.com or 910-364-6804.

