Aldi's Advent Calendars Are Here—And They're Expected To Sell Out Quickly

Everything you need to know about the returning (and new) selection.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Aldi Storefront
Photo: Aldi/Allrecipes

Mark your calendars because Aldi's advent and holiday calendars are on sale this week—and they won't be on shelves very long. The customer-loved calendars, which include products like wine, beer, and cheese, consistently sell out year after year (and are expected to sell out quickly this year, too).

Aldi is adding three new advent and holiday calendars to its existing line-up, which includes a cheese advent calendar, wine advent calendar, beer advent calendar, hard seltzer advent calendar, and a few chocolate advent calendars.

The new calendars include a hot sauce advent calendar, an 8 nights of Hanukkah calendar, and a candle advent calendar.

Aldi's famous advent calendars have a significant following. They launch on the first Wednesday of November every year in celebration of National Holiday Calendar Day. Customers come out in droves on the launch day—each year Aldi sees crowds lining up hours before the store opens in hopes of getting their hands on a coveted calendar.

Aldi doesn't restock its calendars, so the limited supply you see on the shelves is what you get. Most of the calendars launch on November 2, however, if you don't get your hands on those, there are a few that launch in December.

The advent calendars will also be available to order for curbside pick-up and delivery on November 4.

Aldi's 2022 Advent Calendars

Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar
Aldi

Enjoy 24 12-ounce cans of hard seltzer, including fall flavors like Apple Crisp, Spiced Plum, and Gingerbread. The calendar includes two cans of each flavor.

Price: $39.99

Beer Advent Calendar

Beer Advent Calendar
Aldi

The Beer Advent Calendar includes 24 12-ounce cans of beer. Each day is a different flavor that consists of IPAs, stouts, ales, pilsners, wheats, and sours.

Price: $49.99

Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar

Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar
Aldi

Try 24 different wines ranging including white blends, red blends, merlot, shiraz, chardonnay and riesling. Each bottle is 187 milliliters (about a large glass).

Price: $59.99

Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar

Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar
Aldi

You can't have the wine advent calendar without the cheese advent calendar. Indulge in a piece of imported cheese every day for 24 days.

Price: $16.99

Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah

Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah
Aldi

Those who celebrate Hanukkah can enjoy the eight nights of light with this eight-day calendar. Behind each window is a piece of Belgian chocolate.

Price: $5.99

Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Aldi

Spice up your countdown with 25 mini bottles of hot sauce. Each day has a different flavor—including ghost pepper and smoky bourbon—for you to try.

Price: $19.99

Moser Roth 24 Day Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar

Moser Roth 24 Day Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
Aldi

Keep it traditional with this advent calendar filled with 24 pieces of chocolate.

Price: $8.99

Choceur Kids Advent Calendar

Choceur Kids Advent Calendar
Aldi

Kids can choose from three chocolate advent calendars that feature different holiday scenes. Behind each window is a milk chocolate figure.

Price: $1.49

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar
Aldi

If you want something a little more elegant, grab this 3D pop-up advent calendar filled with luxury chocolates.

Price: $15.99

Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar

Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar
Aldi

If you miss the first round of advent calendars, you can grab this 12-day countdown starting December 7. The short, but sweet calendar is filled with chocolate truffles.

Price: $5.99

Note: the advent calendars that contain alcohol are only available at select stores nationwide and prices may vary. Additionally, the Beer Advent Calendar, Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, and Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar have a purchase limit of two per customer.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
three different advent calendars on blue and red snowflake background
30 Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars To Send Your Loved Ones in 2021
Aldi Sign
We Got a Sneak Peek at the September Aldi Finds, Here's What We're Buying
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart
a harry potter 2021 advent calendar candy box on a white background with a small pile of jelly beans
These New Harry Potter Advent Calendars Will Make the Holidays Exceptionally Magical
Popeye's Cajun Turkey
Popeye's Is Selling Its Viral Cajun Turkey Again This Year—and This Time It's Available Nationwide
Aldi store with fall leaves overlay
The Best New Seasonal Products Coming to Aldi in September
Aldi Sign
August's Aldi Finds Have Been Announced — Check Out the Products We're Snagging
Sam's Club Logo
The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP
Aldi Wine Advent Calendar
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays
Target Deal Days
Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items
Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
Memorial Day Aldi Finds
The 10 Best Aldi Finds For Your Memorial Day BBQ
M&M's Mixes
New M&M's Mixes Combine Three Favorite Flavors in One Bag
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Sam's Club Sign
My Favorite Sam's Club Find For Making Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Is on Sale Right Now
Trader Joe's sign on the outside of a storefront
The Most Exciting New Products Coming to Trader Joe's According to Employees