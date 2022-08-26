Booze-Infused Cheeses? Get the Rundown on Our Taste Test

What's up with all these alcohol-flavored cheeses we have been seeing around? We had to taste them to see what they were all about.

Just when you thought the limits of food couldn't get any more extravagent, booze-inspired cheese was born. And believe it or not, they're not half bad. In fact, some of them might even become regulars on our cheeseboards moving forward.

Whether you're into wine, beer, or classic liquors, cheesemakers are proving they can create it all. There doesn't seem to be any booze they can't infuse into a cheese. They range from red wine-washed soft cheeses to those infused with limoncello. And yes, you read that right.

In case you've been eyeing these (or even if you haven't), we tried them for you so you can know exactly what to expect. We rated them based on overall taste and how present the alcohol flavor was. Keep reading to find out if booze-flavored cheese is the next best thing, or if you're better off sticking to what you know.

Trader Joe's Limoncello Gouda Cheese

Overall Taste: 3/10

Booziness: 8/10

As we all know, Trader Joe's loves to push boundaries when it comes to odd flavor combos. But this one, in particular, might need more convincing than most. Admittedly, the bright and very vibrant yellow color is slightly off-putting (as is the name). With that said, it's not all bad. While it's a little rubbery, it has pleasant and distinctive notes of sweet zesty lemon. Although we wouldn't buy it again, we give it props for using real Sicilian-imported limoncello.

Best Way to Eat It: On a cheese board with fresh fruit, or grated on pasta like this Pasta Primavera recipe.

Bourbon Bellivitano

Overall Taste: 9/10

Booziness: 6.5/10

This bourbon-washed cheese is like a hybrid between Parmesan and Cheddar. Like Cheddar, it's slightly crumbly and dense, but creamy enough to melt in your mouth. Like Parm, it's nutty, fruity, and perfectly tangy. Think just a little harder and you'll start to notice sweet notes of caramel.

While the bourbon flavor isn't upfront and center in the cheese itself, the rind packs quite the punch. You immediately get the essence of barrel-aged oaky bourbon, and we're not complaining.

Best Way to Eat It: On a cheeseboard with candied pecans, in grilled cheese, by itself, grated over pizza, pasta, or a salad.

Drunken Goat

Overall Taste: 6/10

Booziness: 3/10

This red-wine-washed goat cheese is nothing like your usual chèvre and would definitely win over most goat cheese haters. Instead of crumbly, tangy cheese, this Drunken Goat presents itself as a super mild, light, and semi-dense cheese, with a dark purple rind. Although there's not much flavor, you'll find that the acidic notes of wine sit in the corners of your mouth. It reminds us of a much better version of Monterey jack, both in texture and in flavor.

Best Way to Eat It: On a cheeseboard with olives, with seasoned crackers, as-is with a side of grapes.

BirbaBlu

Overall Taste: 8/10

Booziness: 5/10

If you're a blue cheese fan (or even if you're not), chances are you'll thoroughly enjoy this one. Especially if you love salt. BirbaBlu has been soaked in a blonde ale and covered in wheat, both of which help to bring out a distinctive yeasty fragrance and fermented flavor (much like in beer). It's nutty, earthy, very salty and sharp, bold, and exceptionally creamy. It truly assaults your taste buds in the best way possible.

Best Way to Eat It: On a cheese board with a fig spread, on mild and plain crackers, crumbled into an arugula salad.

Weinkase Lagrein

Overall Taste: 7.5/10

Booziness: 7/10

This is a cheese that truly lives up to its name. Weinkase is a soft and creamy cow's milk cheese that's been soaked in Lagrein wine (a full-bodied red wine) for nearly a week. The name directly translates to "wine cheese" and has a flavor like no other. The best way to describe it is that it tastes very similar to cheese fondue. You get strong notes of acidity (more specifically, vinegar) and other hints of wine throughout the entirety of the cheese. It's soft, slightly rubbery, bold, and tangy.

Best Way to Eat It: On a charcuterie board with thinly sliced meats, spread on a fresh baguette with a side of strawberries and grapes.