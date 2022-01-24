Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls Turn Comfort Food into Finger Food
They're crunchy, gooey, cheesy, and crispy — the perfect snack.
If you haven't used your air fryer to reheat or repurpose leftovers, then you're not using the appliance to its full potential. Not only will your air fryer reheat leftovers quickly, but it will also do so without destroying the original texture's integrity, so step away from the microwave and say goodbye to soggy reheated pizza, chicken nuggets, and more.
But your air fryer also offers the opportunity to make repurposing leftovers more fun. Case in point? This simple twist that turns leftover mac and cheese into irresistible balls of air fried goodness. Why eat reheated macaroni and cheese when you can turn them into these easy air fried mac and cheese balls?
How to Make Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls
Ingredients:
- Leftover mac and cheese or 1 box macaroni and cheese dinner mix
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 eggs, beaten
Directions:
- Remove leftover mac and cheese from the refrigerator or prepare boxed macaroni and cheese mix according to directions and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Scoop mac and cheese into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour.
- Mix panko, seasoned bread crumbs, garlic powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Crack eggs and beat in a small bowl.
- Remove mac and cheese balls from freezer and dip in egg wash and panko mixture. Spray your air fryer basket or tray with nonstick spray and place mac and cheese balls until the basket or tray is full.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 6 minutes; flip and bake for another 3-4 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls
