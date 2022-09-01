5 Treasured Vintage Dishware Brands Worth Hunting Down

"One of the most disappointing parts of being in the antique business is having people call wanting to sell their grandmother's china", says Scarlett Scales-Tingas, owner of her eponymous antique shop in Franklin, Tennesee. "I'm hoping that over time, people get back to really valuing what they inherit," says Scales-Tingas.

"Many of us are taught from a young age that antique dishes are breakable and not to be touched, and that's turned a lot of people off from wanting them as they set up their own homes," she adds. If something can't go in a dishwasher, that's another turnoff.

However, as vintage everything has made a comeback since 2020, so has vintage dishware.

You don't have to tuck it away to collect dust in a china cabinet, either. "If you can pick up something for a reasonable price and you use it every day, you don't have to treat it like it's precious," says Scales-Tingas. Here, she shares her top picks for affordable vintage dishware brands (that you can actually use) to hunt down.

Tea Leaf Ironstone

vintage ceramic teapot with autumnal leaf design Credit: Stacey Arnett/Etsy

Featuring pieces decorated with a single tea leaf image, this earthenware collection is similar to the plain white ironstone that's everywhere right now. "For years I've said this is the sleeper at antique shows," says Scales-Tingas. The tea leaf pattern mixes well with white ironstone and on-trend brown transferware, and for its age, it has surprisingly modern shapes like square bowls and rectangular platters.

Though it was originally made in England from around the 1850s through the early 1900s, it became so popular that manufacturers stateside started producing it too. The American-made pieces might say "Made in the USA" on the bottom, yet still bear the English seal. Scales-Tingas says tea leaf ironstone is quite prevalent, especially in New England antique shops. It's also a surprisingly affordable option — you can pick up plates for as little as $5 or gravy boats for $10-$20.

Jewel Tea Autumn Leaf

vintage divided plate with autumnal pattern Credit: RoseRobinTreasures/Etsy

"The cool appeal of this pattern is that it's not something you just went to the store and bought — you had to earn it," says Scales-Tingas. First produced by The Hall China Company in Ohio in the 1930s, the ceramic autumn leaf pattern was given to customers redeeming stamps earned from their purchases at the Jewel Tea Company, which started as a delivery service and evolved into a grocery store (that still exists in Chicago today as Jewel-Osco).

Though the dishes were discontinued in the late 1970s, they're still relatively easy to find. Snag everything from standard cups and saucers for as little as $3 to more unique casserole dishes, water pitchers, and mixing bowls. The highly sought-after butter dish may run as high as $150, says Scales-Tingas. These pieces are especially lovely on a fall table thanks to the autumn pattern and colors.

Oatmeal Glass

green depression glass goblets, serving dish, salt shaker, and more

Synonymous with depression glass, oatmeal glass is not named for its look but for how it came into owners' homes: tucked inside a box of oats. Made in a range of vibrant colors and patterns, this type of glass was mass-produced, made by pressing glass into a mold and letting it dry, usually on straw.

Pink has historically been the most popular color to collect, while dark green is easiest to find as it was made until the 1990s. The most fun part about collecting is the sheer variety of pieces you can amass, including salt and pepper shakers, cake stands, biscuit jars, and juicers, often for around $20 or less.

Lusterware

white ceramic dinner service Credit: Getty Images

These dishes date back hundreds of years to the Middle East, where makers added minerals to the glaze to give them a lustrous appearance resembling gold, silver, or copper. The look became popular between 1790-1850 in England, where factories introduced hand-painted pink lusterware that was nearly iridescent. "You can still find pieces reasonably priced, which is fascinating because they're 150 years old," says Scales-Tingas.

Because lusterware is a bit delicate, she doesn't recommend it for everyday use, but it's beautiful to use for a bridal shower or a luncheon. Most pieces are tea-related: think cups and saucers, creamers and sugar bowls, and teapots. Anything you can find for under $50 is a good deal. Look to collect piece by piece rather than buying a full set, which could be priced over $1,000.

Blue Ridge Pottery

handpainted floral dinner service Credit: SuperiorFireLights/Etsy

Women in the tiny town of Erwin, Tennessee, first started producing these hand-painted dishes around 1915 on behalf of several railway companies that delivered supplies to the plant and shipped the finished pieces to department stores around the country. Production stopped in the 1950s when the factory burned, but the pieces have lived on and can still be found in antique markets today.

Because they were handmade, no two are exactly the same; some pieces have marks on the bottom while others do not, so it can be a bit hard to identify them. Some of the most collectible patterns are strawberry and cherry, which add a cheerful upgrade to any table. Look for unique plates with a ruffled edge for as little as $5 or water pitchers for around $25.

