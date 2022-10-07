For most of us, it's probably been a long time since your McDonald's order was a Happy Meal, but there's no denying that the red and yellow treasure chest of chicken nuggets and kitschy toys could make any day of childhood a little brighter.

It seems the nostalgia for the Happy Meal hasn't worn off yet for older consumers, as the adult Happy Meal released on Oct. 3rd has already sold out at most locations. The promotion, launched as part of a collaboration with apparel brand The Cactus Plant Flea Market, was supposed to be available through the end of October. However, it seems the fast food chain didn't prepare for the amount of fanfare that would come with it.

What's in the Adult Happy Meal?

The boxes contained the same favorite items as a regular happy meal, just with bigger portions. You could choose between a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or a Big Mac for your main course, and expect a fry and drink to accompany the box.

More importantly, the boxes came with a prize. You could expect one of four collectable figurines including the familiar favorites: Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie as well as a new face, Cactus Buddy (the clothing brand's mascot). Why they all have four-eyes, we don't know, but these creepy little monsters are lovable in their own sort of way (at least, to some).

Although the prices varied by state (between $9 and $13), the Big Mac Happy Meal box was more expensive than a regular Big Mac meal.

So, was it the appeal of popping open the retro-styled box or the promise of a collectible toy inside that had people rushing to the drive-thru? Our curiosity took us to eBay, and, as it turns out, there is a lot more value in an adult Happy Meal than just some crispy fries.

The collectables resale site has the adult Grimace toy priced at $19.99, while the Hamburglar toy is listed at a whopping $35.99. Even the new player, Cactus Plant, is being sold at $24.99. That profit would pay you back for your happy meal purchase, plus sponsor about two more. And these prices were marked while the boxes were still sold widely — we can only imagine how high the prices will jump now that they are true novelty items.

So, if you made it to McDonald's in time to grab an adult Happy Meal, we hope you hung onto your prize. It might just be worth a couple hundred Happy Meals one day.