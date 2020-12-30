The Non-Alcoholic Wine You Need to Get Through Dry January
At the start of the year, the phrase Dry January or Dryuary, a commitment to skip booze for a month, crops up in friend circles and social media posts alike. The reasons for abstaining may vary from breaking bad habits to meeting health goals, but the challenge remains the same: no booze, no cocktails, no margaritas for a whole month.
But if you're participating and find yourself craving wine in your typical post-work wind down hour, you're in luck: Acid League's new Wine Proxies line will scratch that itch.
A fermentation company with an already popular line of unique vinegars, Acid League's venture into the non-alcoholic beverage industry makes perfect sense. Each bottle of Wine Proxies touts the complexity of traditional wine made through the art of fermentation and layering of ingredients like juices, spices, bitters, and teas. They can be treated like traditional wines, with each type featuring a card suggesting food pairings, ideal serving temperatures, and breakdowns of core component flavors.
You can enjoy Wine Proxies by doing a one-time purchase of three bottles for $70 or sign up for the subscription service and enjoy this trio for $60 per month. Each month the offerings will change, with the latest and greatest Wine Proxies curated by Acid League's winemaker. The first batch will ship out in mid-January 2021, with orders needing to be placed by January 10 to receive that month's varieties. (If you order after, your first Wine Proxies will arrive in February with a different selection.)
Wondering what exactly you'll receive if you order January's Wine Proxies? Read on to learn about the tasty trio included in the first batch:
Related Items
Zest Contact
Tangy and multi-dimensional, Zest Contact will surely become a new favorite, whether you're participating in Dry January or not. The base is orange wine vinegar, dressed up with notes of other citrus fruits, thyme, and turmeric to create a drink bright in both color and flavor.
Cuvée Zero
Taking notes from beloved French wines like Beaujolais Cru Gamay and Burgundian Pinot Noir, Cuvée Zero is a red wine lover's dream. The complex mix features the flavors of blueberry, beets, heady spices (like cardamom and mace), plus tartaric acid to balance things out.