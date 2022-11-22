A Spotlight on Allrecipes Allstar Kim Shupe

Kim is one of the 60 million cooks in our Allrecipes community as well as an Allrecipes Allstar.

Since a young age, Kim Shupe has been active in the kitchen—where she learned many tried-and-true methods through hands-on experience. She has been an avid user of the Allrecipes website since 2005, which allowed her to further explore her love of baking.

KIM'S FUN FACT: "I have 38 chickens and 2 Bobwhite quails on my little hobby farm. My birds are all quite tame—and will actually come when they're called (especially if they think food is involved!)."

What is an Allstar? Food bloggers, registered dietitians, food scientists, and more home cooks (just like you!) make up our enthusiastic squad of 100+ brand ambassadors. This crew of food lovers has submitted thousands of recipes, photos, and reviews over the years, plus shared their cooking expertise all over our website and social channels. In short, they make all of our cooking adventures more successful. Interested in becoming an Allrecipes Allstar? Click here to sign up.

Kim's Stats

Allrecipes Member since: 2015

Number of original recipes on our site: 158

Number of recipes reviewed: 585

Number of desserts that look like cute animals: 15

See all of Kim's recipes!

Q&A with Kim

Allrecipes: Why did you start using Allrecipes?

Kim Shupe: I needed a cream cheese frosting recipe, and I found Allrecipes' Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe during a search. I've been using the site ever since!

AR: What is your favorite Allstar memory?

KS: I've enjoyed my entire tenure as an Allstar. A lot of good memories making recipes and trying new things.

AR: What is your favorite thing about the Allstar program?

KS: I enjoy the various campaigns and rate review photo assignments.

AR: What is your favorite cooking memory?

KS: When I would make my spice cake for my great-grandpa, he was so thrilled to have it. I always remember just how happy he was with that cake!

AR: What is your favorite go-to recipe?

KS: The recipe that I always get rave reviews on is this scrumptious chocolate cake!

AR: Who do you cook for?

KS: My husband and co-workers

AR: What is the most helpful cooking tip you have ever received?

Kim Shupe "Cook for you! Cook what you like, what tastes good to you; and forget the rest! The only rule in the kitchen is to enjoy what you eat!" — Kim Shupe

AR: How have you changed as a home cook?

KS: I've definitely become more confident with cooking. I don't hesitate to change things around if they don't suit my tastes or dietary needs.

AR: What is the hardest dish you have ever made? Would you make it again?

KS: I struggle with making tarts—especially when a fruit curd is involved. I never exactly know when they're cooked properly; and I tend to over-whisk them and end up with a layer of foamy bubbles on top. Yes, I still make them; but I've got a lot to learn!

AR: If you were a certain type of food, what would you be?

KS: Probably a Pavlova. Pretty to look at, but kinda finicky and temperamental at the same time. Just kidding :)

Kim's Recipes

Kim is an incredible baker, and we're lucky to have her sweet treats on our site. They're popular with all of you, too! These adorable, bear-shaped cookies received 5,400 likes on our Facebook page and 10,987 likes on our Instagram page recently!

Lindsey Hayes

POLAR BEAR ALERT: Not only did Kim create adorable Brown Butter Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies but also these Polar Bear Cupcakes! As you can see she's quite the artist when it comes to animal-themed desserts.

Kim

Plus, she created this unexpected sweet-and-salty Pumpkin Tahini Pie in our pumpkin pie challenge.

Allrecipes / Bahareh Niati

Get the full recipe + more pies in our 5 Ways to Upgrade Your Pumpkin Pie article.

Kim and the Holidays

The season really begins with baking. No surprise, right? When the leaves start to scatter from the trees and the weather turns chilly, Allrecipes bakers fire up their ovens, tie on the holiday aprons, and let the baking begin. Cookies and cakes, quick breads and pies, "Holidays are the time for baking!" says Kim. She loves everything about the holidays, and her favorite treat to make is Allrecipes' Best Rolled Sugar Cookies and topping them with Glossy Royal Icing. From decorating to baking to even listening to Christmas music, she enjoys small celebrations with her husband and dogs. "We focus on making lasting memories and spending quality time together," says Kim.

Kim's favorite holiday activity: Sharing the holiday cheer with her family and friends through cookie exchanges. Her secret to success? She starts early.

KIM SHUPE "I have been making cookies to give away as gifts for the holidays for years. I start my prep in November, and I include a variety of cookie types. I send the cookies through the mail to distant friends and relatives, and I make large decorative trays to give to those who live closer." —KIM SHUPE

Kim Shupe

Beyond making rave-worthy recipes, Kim adores her four dogs and loves spending time with them.

KS: I have four dogs: Bailey, Maisy, Mable, and Alpha Foxtrot. They are all so wonderful in every way, and I love everything about them. They amaze me with their ability to adapt to every situation. Even if they aren't having the best day, they are still just like: "Oh well. Let's play! Or snuggle, or go for a walk!" They don't let things get them down. They have a way of making you keep perspective on what's important; and how to overcome anything.

KIM SHUPE "I'd like to say that I'm a self-proclaimed dog whisperer, but the truth is: I'm really kinda loud. So maybe I'm more of just a 'loud dog lady' with no whispering involved. With that said, dogs are what I care about most in this world." — KIM SHUPE

More of Kim's holiday desserts

Check out Kim's Peppermint Mocha Cupcakes, White Chocolate and Peppermint Rocky Road, Eggnog Poke Cake, and her Gingerbread Cheesecake.

Learn more about Kim and what she is cooking in her kitchen!