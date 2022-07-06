Vidalia Onions Sold at Wegmans and Publix Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

If you bought onions in the past two weeks, you should check the stickers.

A&M Farms, a Georgia-based company, issued a voluntary recall for its Vidalia onions on June 30 due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The impacted Vidalia onions were sold in Wegmans and Publix stores between June 22 and June 24.

The recalled onions were packaged between June 20 and June 23, so consumers can identify the Vidalia onions by the PLU number on the sticker or the lot number on the bag. The recalled Vidalia onions include:

Little Bear Vidalia Sweet Onions PLU 4159

Sold in Wegmans stores in the Rochester, N.Y. area, Massachusetts, and at the Erie West and Erie Peach Street stores in Pennsylvania on June 23 and June 24.

Sold in Publix stores in Florida and Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee, and Walton counties in Georgia between June 22 and June 24.

Why FFA Matters Vidalia Sweet Onions

Lot #CHW032A and UPC 026303610067

Shipped to a Sam's Club distribution center in North Carolina and shipped to Washington D.C. on June 21.

Sam's Club says these onions were destroyed and are unavailable for purchase.

If you have the recalled onions in your house, do not eat them — either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund.

No illnesses or adverse effects from consuming the Vidalia onions have been reported. However, the company discovered Listeria on one of its pack lines, so it recalled all onions packed on that line before and after the discovery just to be safe.

In most cases, Listeria infection can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, in severe cases, it can lead to fatal infections (especially in young children, frail or elderly people, and anyone with a weakened immune system) or cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant people.