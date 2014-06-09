9 Top-Rated Fruit Salad Recipes

Easy, versatile fruit salad is a refreshing addition to any meal, from backyard barbeques to weekend brunch to festive dinners. Whether you're looking for a side dish or dessert, we've got fruit salad recipes to suit all seasons and reasons. Here are 9 top-rated favorites.

This solid 5-star recipe features a refreshing mix of melons and berries folded into a honey-kissed lemon and yogurt dressing. "One suggestion would be to not add the sauce to the fruit until you're ready to serve," says lutzflcat.

Strawberry Melon Summer Salad Photo by lutzflcat

One of our most popular fruit salad recipes, its creamy sweet dressing lands solidly in the dessert salad category. Susankay says, "It is so refreshing and I can't stop eating it."

Green Grape Salad Photo by Holiday Baker

This old-fashioned potluck favorite has 1,000+ 5-star reviews. If you don't want to use frozen whipped topping, try substituting this sturdy stabilized whipped cream.

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad Photo by abapplez

Crisp, tart apples, and sweet vanilla yogurt are combined with dried cranberries, dried cherries, and slivered almonds in this refreshing salad. "This is a healthy, quick, and easy salad to make," says LovetoBake.

Autumn Apple Salad II Photo by Molly

Fresh strawberries and spinach make a winning pair in this classic salad that's earned 2,000+ 5-star ratings. "A great way to get kids to eat spinach," says recipe submitter TOZENUF.

A wooden salad bowl with a tossed salad of fresh spinach and strawberries Photo by janelle

This eye-catching salad showcases summer's most gorgeous fruit. A citrusy syrup adds the finishing glaze that brings it all together. Recipe submitter Nicole Graham Holley says, "This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it."

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad Photo by RainbowJewels

There's something so right about the combination of juicy crisp watermelon and lightly salty feta cheese. Beth Jones says, "Excellent recipe, ingredients go well together, light and fresh can even be used as a dessert."

2432594 Herb Watermelon Feta Salad Photo by Allrecipes Magazine resized Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

"To keep the bananas from browning, I tossed them with a splash of lemon juice," says Sarah Jo, who thanked her grandmother for the tip.

Pistachio Fluff Fruit Salad Photo by REBEKAHMO

Crisp apples and juicy pears take the spotlight in this seasonal salad. A mainstay during colder months, it's one of the most popular fruit salads for autumn and winter feasts. "Super easy and makes a great potluck salad," says Linda P.