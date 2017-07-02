8 Quick and Easy Summer Appetizers That'll Get You Noticed

These easy summer appetizers are ready in minutes.

Bring these stand-out appetizers to any summer party and be prepared for the wows. The best part? They look like you put in hard work but they're actually fast and easy to make.

1. Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Scallops | Ready in 25 minutes

Top tips: "Very nice and oh so quick. Here is a secret to a good sear on the scallops. Get your pan screaming hot - I used Grape Seed oil, as it has a high smoke point - place your wrapped scallops into the pan - don't over crowd them - and DO NOT MOVE them. The temptation is to shake and move the scallops around but hands off! About 3 minutes, give them a flip and the same thing with the other side. Let them sear without moving them." -- Baking Nana



Get the Recipe: Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

2. Watermelon Salad on a Stick | Ready in 15 minutes

Crisp and juicy watermelon, sharp and salty feta cheese, and a bright hit of mint to balance out the flavors. That and 15 minutes is all it takes to make these eye-catching appetizer bites.



Get the Recipe: Watermelon Salad on a Stick

Watermelon Salad on a Stick Photo by Lindsey

3. Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil | Ready in 22 minutes

The sweet/salty combo of peaches and prosciutto combined with creamy burrata cheese makes this appetizer a summer stand-out. Be sure to choose "freestone" peaches so you can remove the seed easily.



Get the Recipe: Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil

4. Avocado Mango Salsa | Ready in 20 minutes

Scoop up this gorgeous fruity salsa with chips or spoon it over grilled anything to make summer eating that much more fabulous. Yes, it's that good.



Get the Recipe: Avocado Mango Salsa

Avocado Mango Salsa Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

5. Prosciutto e Melone on a Stick | Ready in 10 minutes

You probably already know this sweet/salty combo, but thread it on a stick and you've got your next platter of wow-worthy party bites.



Get the Recipe: Prosciutto e Melone on a Stick

Prosciutto e Melone on a Stick Photo by Lindsey

6. Absolutely Amazing Ahi | Ready in 25 minutes

Everyone's wild about poke -- think spicy sashimi in a bowl -- and this top-rated recipe is worth the splurge at the fresh fish counter. Raw fish isn't to everyone's taste, so save this one for your friends who will truly appreciate this foodie fave.



Get the Recipe: Absolutely Amazing Ahi

Absolutely Amazing Ahi Photo by Natasha K

7. Seared Scallops with Tropical Salsa | Ready in 20 minutes

"Hubs and I frequent a lot of restaurants in Southwest Florida where dishes like this are routinely served. This is as good or better as we've had in any of them." -- naples34102



Get the Recipe: Seared Scallops with Tropical Salsa

Seared Scallops with Tropical Salsa Photo by Meredith

8. Caprese on a Stick | Ready in 15 minutes

Another clever take on a favorite summertime appetizer, these are especially easy to serve to a crowd.



Get the Recipe: Caprese on a Stick