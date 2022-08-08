6 Hot Summer Snacks That are Actually Hot

If the heat outside isn't enough for you, we've got the spicy snacks that'll make you sweat (in a good way).

Snacks that deliver heat (aka plenty of spicy, fiery flavor) are popping up everywhere on store shelves. From popcorn to pickles, all of your favorites are getting a spiced-up-makeover and we couldn't be happier. These new snacks are turning up the heat and have us coming back for more. They all deliver a good dose of heat — if we didn't need a glass of water after the first few bites, they didn't make the cut plus, they actually taste good. Spicy food is awesome, but if the flavor isn't there, then what's the point?

There's something special about that sweet and spicy combo and these chips exemplify it! Expect big sweet potato flavor with a bright punch of heat thanks to a combo of jalapeño and tomatillos.

Pickle-snacking lovers rejoice because these spicy pickles are hot, crunchy perfection! Grillo's uses the same flavors as its OG pickles to create its "hot" line, but adds fresh habanero and jalapeño peppers in each jar. And luckily for us, they're not just available as spears you can get the hot version as pickle chips, pickle sandwich makers and Pickle de Gallo, too.

If spicy, air-dried meat is your thing, then grab a bag of these steak snacks. Named after the peppers used to make them, they certainly bring the heat. The Scorpion flavor is made with scorpion peppers (2,009,231 Scoville Heat Units or SHU) blended with citrus to create a hot, yet slightly sweet snack. If that's not hot enough, there's always Reaper, this "Ultra Hot" snack is made with Carolina Reaper peppers, aka "the hottest peppers in the world" and register as 2,200,000 SHU. This snack so hot, it should probably come with a warning label.

These super spicy tortilla chips are delicious in their own right, but dip them in some guacamole and you have a perfect pairing. They'd also be great as a base for nachos or as a topper for salads, tacos and casseroles.

This new, crunchy all-cheese snack (it's made with 100% mozzarella) is covered in "dangerously hot" seasoning. Luckily, Moon Cheese is shelf-stable, which means you can carry a bag with you on a picnic, to the beach or on a road trip.