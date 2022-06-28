7-Eleven's Slurpee Day Returns for the Biggest Celebration Ever

What better way to celebrate 7-Eleven's 95th birthday than with a free Slurpee (and 11 whole days to claim it)?

What could be better than a 7-Eleven Slurpee on a hot summer day? How about a free 7-Eleven Slurpee on a hot summer day? That's right, 7-Eleven's Slurpee Day is upon us — and this year the celebration is bigger than ever before.

Traditionally, 7-Eleven offers a free Slurpee to celebrate its birthday on July 11. But this year, the celebration will span 11 days to celebrate the convenience store's 95th birthday. 7-Eleven was founded in 1927 as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas, and can now be found anywhere and everywhere.

Starting July 1, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will see a coupon for one free small Slurpee loaded into their account. The coupon can be redeemed at any 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores through July 11 via the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps. Simply scan and then sip (slowly to avoid a brain freeze of course).

Customers can choose from the classic Slurpee flavors, like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada, or Coca-Cola — or try the new mystery Slurpee flavor, What the Fanta. The free Slurpee will be served in an exclusive Slurpee Day cup to commemorate the celebration. Who can resist a cold slushie?

And the 95th birthday celebration doesn't stop there. Alongside a Slurpee, customers can enjoy select foods for just $1. From hot dogs and taquitos to muffins and coffee, these Dollar Deals are available from July 1 through July 11. Simply check your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards account to see the list of Dollar Deals being offered.