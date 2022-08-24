10 5-Ingredient Egg Bite Recipes to Make for Breakfast

Whether you fell in love with egg bites at Starbucks over the past few years or are ready to discover them now, it's time to add these genius protein-packed breakfasts to your morning routine. For one, they're easier than "regular" eggs for breakfast: Instead of cooking them on the stovetop or poaching in boiling water, this recipe simplifies things and cooks a dozen eggs at once in a muffin tin. Baking at low temperature gives them a soft, frittata-like texture that can be reheated without the risk of overcooking. They're fuss-free and perfect for adding in whatever ingredients you have on hand. And they're versatile: You can serve egg bites between toasted English muffins, on top of buttered toast, or all by themselves for a quick on-the-go breakfast.

Whether you stick with the base recipe, below, or try any (or all!) of our 10 variations, see how egg bites are here to make your weekday breakfasts a tasty snap.

Tips for Making Ahead and Storing Egg Bites

These egg bites are a great option for meal prepping. You can bake off a batch and stash them in zip-top bags in the fridge for up to a week. The egg bites are delicious served warm or at room temperature making them a great option for workday lunches.

You can also freeze cooked egg bites and store them for several months. Here's what to do: After baking, let your egg bites cool completely, then transfer them onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and freeze them for one hour. Once frozen, transfer the egg bites into a zip-top bag and stash them in the freezer. When ready to eat, just microwave the egg bites for 30 to 60 seconds until warmed or let them defrost in the fridge overnight if eating at room temperature or packing for work.

Plain egg bites in a muffin tin Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Breakfast Egg Bites (Base Recipe)

Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Total: 35 mins

Servings: 12

Yield: 12 mini egg cups

Ingredients

Nonstick pan spray

12 large eggs

1/3 cup milk (whole, skim, or 2%)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Set a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Generously spray the wells of a 12-cup standard muffin tin with nonstick pan spray. Crack the eggs into a large bowl and add the milk, salt, and pepper. Whisk until the mixture is homogeneous and there are no streaks of unincorporated egg whites. Evenly distribute the mixture into the wells of the muffin tin filling them about three-fours of the way to the top (about 1/4 cup per well). Bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes. (The egg bites will puff dramatically in the oven but collapse once cooled.) Let cool slightly, then remove the egg bites from the tin using an offset spatula or butter knife. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Egg Bite Recipe Variations

The best thing about egg bites is that you can customize them by adding whatever ingredients you have on hand. You can add chopped veggies for added fiber or sausage or bacon for some additional protein. (Just avoid adding wet ingredients like sauces or grated zucchini; they can make your egg bites soggy.)

This is your blank canvas – experiment however you like! But if you'd like a head start, try these 10 variations that require 5 ingredients or less.

Egg Bite Florentine Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Eggs "Florentine" Bites

For a savory version that borrows all of the beloved flavors of eggs Florentine, add 1 cup (6 ounces) of diced ham or Canadian bacon and 1 lightly packed cup (1 ounce) of baby spinach to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Sprinkle 1 cup (4 ounces) of grated Gruyère or Swiss cheese evenly over the tops of the eggs (about 1 tablespoon per egg bite) and bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Pesto Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Pesto Egg Bites

For a bright and flavorful version that takes full advantage of store-bought pesto, add 1/4 cup jarred pesto and 1 cup diced tomatoes (from about 1 large tomato) to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Sprinkle 1 cup (4 ounces) grated mozzarella cheese evenly over the tops of the eggs (about 1 tablespoon per egg bite) and bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Veggie Lover Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Veggie Lover's Egg Bites

For a veggie-loaded breakfast, add 1/2 cup finely chopped broccoli florets (from about one-fourth of a small crown), 1/2 cup finely chopped kale (from about 3 large leaves), and 1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper (from about half a large pepper) to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Tomato and Feta Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Tomato and Feta Egg Bites

For something a little bolder tasting, add 1 cup (6 ounces) crumbled feta cheese, 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (from about half a small onion), and 1 cup diced tomatoes (from about 1 large tomato) to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Bacon and Cheddar Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Bacon and Cheddar Egg Bites

To make a classic, crowd-pleasing version using just two additional ingredients, cut 6 ounces of bacon (about 4 slices) into 1/4-inch pieces and add to a nonstick skillet. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until crispy and browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon and let cool. Once cooled, add to the base recipe and stir to evenly distribute throughout the egg mixture. Evenly divide the mixture into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Sprinkle 1 cup (4 ounces) of grated cheddar cheese evenly over the tops of the eggs (about 1 tablespoon per egg bite) and bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Caramelized Onion and Sausage Egg Bite Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Caramelized Onion and Breakfast Sausage Egg Bites

For a sweet and savory version, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 1/2 cups diced yellow onion (from about 1 large onion) and cook, stirring often, until deep golden brown, about 13 to 16 minutes. Add 8 ounces breakfast sausage and break it up into small pieces using a wooden spoon or spatula. Cook, stirring often, until no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool slightly. Once cooled, add the mixture to the base recipe and stir to evenly distribute throughout the egg mixture. Evenly divide the mixture into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Jalapeno Popper Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Jalapeño Popper Egg Bites

If you're a fan of spicy jalapeño poppers, this version is for you. Cut 6 ounces of bacon (about 4 slices) into 1/4-inch pieces and add to a nonstick skillet. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until crispy and browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon and let cool. As the bacon is cooling, cut 4 ounces of cream cheese into small bite-sized pieces. Add the cheese to the base recipe along with 1/4 cup minced jalapeño (from about 1 large jalapeño) and the cooled bacon. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Pepper Jack and Salsa Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Pepper Jack and Salsa Egg Bites

For a peppy version that amps up the flavor with jarred salsa, add 1 cup sliced green onions (from the green and white parts of about 4 green onions) and 1 cup chunky salsa to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Sprinkle 1 cup (4 ounces) grated pepper Jack cheese over the tops of the eggs (about 1 tablespoon per egg bite) and bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Sun-Dried Tomato Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Sun-dried Tomato and Basil Egg Bites

For a summery version with pops of bright herbal flavor, add 1/2 cup finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes (drained if packed in oil) and 1/2 cup roughly chopped basil (from about half a bunch) to the base recipe. Stir to evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture and evenly divide it into a prepared muffin tin, filling them almost all the way to the top (about 1/3 cup per well). Sprinkle 1 cup (4 ounces) grated mozzarella cheese over the tops of the eggs (about 1 tablespoon per egg bite) and bake until the egg bites puff up and the tops no longer look wet, 25 to 30 minutes.

Mushroom and Spinach Egg Bites Credit: Cara Cormack/Allrecipes

Mushroom and Spinach Egg Bites